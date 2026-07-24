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10 LeBron Sneakers Any Sixers Fan Can Wear

From the Air Zoom Generation to the LeBron 23, these are the 10 LeBrons any Sixers fan can wear.

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LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Nike
LeBron James of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Nike LeBron 7, Nike LeBron 23, Nike Air Zoom Generation, Nike Lebron 9. Via Complex

After weeks of speculation following LeBron James confirming he would play a record-breaking 24 seasons, but not in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, King James has officially announced he’s joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the 2026-27 NBA season isn’t scheduled to tip off for another few months, we’re already imagining what outfits Sixers fans could be putting together, as well as which sneakers from James’ archive he could wear when he hits the court next season as a 76er.

Without further ado, here are 10 LeBron Sneakers Any Sixers Fan Can Wear.

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Nike Air Zoom Generation ‘First Game’

Year: 2003, 2023

The “First Game” Air Zoom Generation is iconic for being the sneaker LeBron wore at his first home game in the NBA. It just so happens that the colorway goes well with a 76ers uniform too.

Nike LeBron 2 ‘All Star’

Year: 2005

James matched this grey and blue LeBron 2 with his All-Star jersey in 2005, so we’re sure he can do it again in a Philly jersey.

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Nike LeBron 3 ‘Business’

Year: 2006

Aside from it perfectly fitting the 76ers team colors, the “Business” LeBron 3 released as part of a four-shoe pack, with each representing a specific character in Nike’s “LeBrons” ad. This pair represents James’ “All-Business” side and came with a matching figurine.

Nike LeBron Soldier 1 ‘25 Straight’

Year: 2007, 2018

Although the “25 Straight” LeBron Soldier 1 will be forever tied to him being on the Cavs and scoring 25 points straight against the Pistons in 2007, no one will be mad if James breaks out this pair while in a Philly uniform.

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Nike LeBron 6 ‘Superman’

Year: 2009

The “Superman” LeBron 6 is one of the more distinctive styles on this list. In addition to the red, white, and blue color blocking, there are also vibrant yellow accents throughout.

Nike LeBron 7 ‘Dodgers’

Year: 2021

If you ignore the fact that this LeBron 7 colorway is actually inspired by the Los Angeles Dodgers, James and 76ers fans can get away with pairing this pair with a Philly jersey.

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Nike LeBron 8 ‘Veteran’s Day’

Year: 2010

As the name suggests, this LeBron 8 colorway pays homage to Veterans Day and all the US military veterans. It also pairs well with a 76ers jersey.

Nike LeBron 9 ‘Watch the Throne’

Year: 2022

Not every LeBron sneaker needs to match Philly’s traditional red, white, and blue color scheme. The “Watch the Throne” LeBron 9 would pair perfectly with the black throwbacks famously worn by the 76ers Eastern Conference Championship team in 2000-01.

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Nike LeBron 10 ‘Gold Medal’

Year: 2012

There’s going to be plenty of patriotic colorways on this list, which makes sense when we’re talking about the Philadelphia 76ers. This LeBron 10 iteration was released for James being part of Team USA in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Nike Lebron 23 ‘Old Glory’

Year: 2026

The ‘Old Glory’ LeBron 23 colorway fits the theme of this list perfectly. It pays homage to James being the US flag bearer at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and can be tied back to the patriotic nature of the 76ers franchise.

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