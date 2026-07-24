After weeks of speculation following LeBron James confirming he would play a record-breaking 24 seasons, but not in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, King James has officially announced he’s joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the 2026-27 NBA season isn’t scheduled to tip off for another few months, we’re already imagining what outfits Sixers fans could be putting together, as well as which sneakers from James’ archive he could wear when he hits the court next season as a 76er.

Without further ado, here are 10 LeBron Sneakers Any Sixers Fan Can Wear.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026