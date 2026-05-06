As unveiled by Nike in late 2025, the rollout of the LeBron 23 references 23 moments and stories from the King James' illustrious basketball career, spanning from his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary to his current playoff run with the Los Angeles Lakers.
All 23 LeBron 23 colorways have now been unveiled, which started with with the "Uncharted" pair that rolled out on Sept. 23 in China and on Oct. 3 globally. There's also a "Miami Twice," “Good Intentions,” and “Hurt Feelings Write History.”
Ahead of their arrival, the Department of Nike Archives curated a special activation in Shanghai with artifacts and t-shirts that represent the previously unseen iterations. Now that all versions have been revealed, here is the Nike LeBron 23: Complete Guide to All 23 Colorways.
The 23 Best Nike LeBron Sneakers, Ranked
Nike LeBron 23 'Uncharted'
Release Date: Sept. 25 (China), Oct. 10 (Global)
Price: $210
What to Know: This colorway commemorates James being the first NBA player to score 40,000 points in the regular season.
Nike LeBron 23 'Miami Twice'
What to Know: The "Miami Twice" makeup honors James' back-to-back NBA championships and Finals MVPs.
Nike LeBron 23 'The Chosen One and the One Who Chose'
What to Know: This mismatched iteration references LeBron and Bronny being the first father-son duo to play for the same team in the NBA.
Nike LeBron 23 'Grand Opening'
What to Know: This colorway is inspired by the Nike Air Zoom Generation LeBron James wore in his NBA debut.
Nike LeBron 23 'From This Point Forward'
What to Know: Inspired by the moment when Sports Illustrated gave James the moniker "The Chosen One."
Nike LeBron 23 'Best in Class'
What to Know: Dubbed 'Best in Class,' this LeBron 23 is inspired by James being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
Nike LeBron 23 'Bubble Boy'
What to Know: This colorway honors James winning his fourth NBA title and Finals MVP in the NBA Bubble in 2020.
Nike LeBron 23 'Heat Wave'
What to Know: The iconic photo of Dwyane Wade throwing a lob pass to James inspires this "Heat Wave" colorway.
Nike LeBron 23 'Stocking Stuffer'
What to Know: The 'Stocking Stuffer' celebrates James setting the all-time NBA record for Christmas Day game appearances.
Nike LeBron 23 'Out for Redemption'
What to Know: Nike commemorates The Redeem Team securing gold in the 2008 Summer Olympics with this LeBron 23 colorway.
Nike LeBron 23 'Green With Envy'
What to Know: This "Green With Envy" makeup references James and the Miami Heat ending the Boston Celtics' Big 3 reign in the Eastern Conference in 2012.
Nike LeBron 23 ‘Warning Label’
What to Know: The “Warning Label” Nike LeBron 23 Elite was made as part of a larger collection for the 2026 NBA All-Star range. The style features a striking textured upper and a raised sock-like ankle collar.
Nike LeBron 23 'Honor the King'
What to Know: James scoring 51 points on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2008 inspires this colorway.
Nike LeBron 23 'Shut Up and Dribble'
What to Know: This iteration is a nod to James winning his third All-Star MVP while addressing "Shut up and dribble" comments against him in 2018.
Nike LeBron 23 'Honor Society'
What to Know: This colorway honors James' first NBA MVP award in 2009.
Nike LeBron 23 Elite 'Good Intentions'
What to Know: The "Good Intentions" LeBron 23 recalls James signing with the Miami Heat in 2010.
Nike LeBron 23 'The Masked Menace'
What to Know: This colorway references James scoring a franchise-record 61 points for the Miami Heat while wearing a face mask in 2014.
Nike LeBron 23 'LeBronto'
What to Know: The 'LeBronto' LeBron 23 is inspired by James' game-winning buzzer beater against the Toronto Raptors in the 2018 Playoffs.
Nike LeBron 23 'Shoe Bag'
What to Know: This makeup honors the $90 million endorsement deal James signed with Nike in 2003.
Nike LeBron 23 'For the Record'
What to Know: This colorway is a nod to James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time NBA leading scorer in 2023.
Nike LeBron 23 'Motor King'
What to Know: This iteration honors James scoring 25 straight points in Game 5 against the Detroit Pistons in the 2007 NBA Playoffs.
Nike LeBron 23 'Hurt Feelings Write History'
What to Know: This iteration recalls the first 3-1 comeback in NBA Finals history in 2016.
Nike LeBron 23 'Old Glory’
What to Know: LeBron James was chosen as the flag bearer for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which inspired this "Old Glory" makeup.