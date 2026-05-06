As unveiled by Nike in late 2025, the rollout of the LeBron 23 references 23 moments and stories from the King James' illustrious basketball career, spanning from his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary to his current playoff run with the Los Angeles Lakers.

All 23 LeBron 23 colorways have now been unveiled, which started with with the "Uncharted" pair that rolled out on Sept. 23 in China and on Oct. 3 globally. There's also a "Miami Twice," “Good Intentions,” and “Hurt Feelings Write History.”

Ahead of their arrival, the Department of Nike Archives curated a special activation in Shanghai with artifacts and t-shirts that represent the previously unseen iterations. Now that all versions have been revealed, here is the Nike LeBron 23: Complete Guide to All 23 Colorways.

The 23 Best Nike LeBron Sneakers, Ranked

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026