Official Look at the 'Fruity Pebbles' Nike LeBron 4 Retro

LeBron James once selected the Nike LeBron 4 as his most underrated signature sneaker. Released in 2006, the LeBron 4 marked the line’s introduction of Foamposite, a throwback to the sneaker famously worn by one of LeBron’s childhood heroes, Penny Hardaway. Perhaps the most popular colorway of the LeBron 4 was a nod to his favorite breakfast cereal—Fruity Pebbles. Unfortunately, those pairs were limited to LeBron himself, along with select friends and family. Throughout the years, the “Fruity Pebbles” theme has carried over to other Nike LeBron sneakers, most recently the newly unveiled LeBron 19 Low. However, the long wait for the original may soon be over.

According to Sneaker Files, “Fruity Pebbles” Nike Zoom LeBron 4 will reportedly make its retail debut this December. As the name suggests, the pearly white-based shoe features a multicolor cereal pattern along the inner lining and midsole. Silver hardware, purple laces, and a multicolor outsole cap off the classic look.

As of now, there’s no confirmed release date for the “Fruity Pebbles” LeBron 4. Expect updates, including a first look at the retro, in the months ahead.

Nike Zoom LeBron 4 Retro “Fruity Pebbles”

Release Date: N/A

Color: White/True Red-Mean Green-Varsity Purple

Style #: DQ9310-100

Price: $250

UPDATE (12/07): Official product images of the "Fruity Pebbles" LeBron 4 retro have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, release details for the once-exclusive style have yet to be announced by the Swoosh. Check back soon for updates.