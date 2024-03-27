LeBron James' Next Nike Signature Shoe Surfaces

We're still months away from LeBron James entering his 22nd season in the NBA, but it appears that his next Nike signature shoe has already surfaced online.

Newly leaked imagery from Sneaker Files shows what's expected to be the Nike LeBron 22. This iteration of James' purported 22nd signature shoe is designed in collaboration with the iconic board game, Monopoly. The style features a graphic on the upper that's inspired by Monopoly currency and offset by a metallic silver underlay at the midfoot and heel counter. There also appeares to be a decoupled outsole design which separates the heel from the forefoot.

The leaker account revealed that a pair donning a "Royal Pulse/Diffused Blue/Football Grey/Metallic Silver" color scheme is also scheduled to launch later this year, but images of the shoe have yet to leak.

Currently, the Nike LeBron 22 is rumored to hit retailers sometime this holiday season for $180. Stay tuned to Complex Sneakers for new developments in the months ahead.