Music

Drake 'Is Not the Dad' of Her New Baby, Says Keshia Chanté

Now both people involved are denying the rumor.

Drake and Keshia
(Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)/(Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Drake said it, and now Keshia Chanté has said it too: Drizzy is not the father.

The Canadian artist announced her pregnancy on Tuesday (Oct. 6), and implied that the child’s father was in the music industry. Almost immediately, rumors started flying that Drake was the unnamed parent, since the two are longtime friends and dated years ago. (She was, the rapper once said, the “first girlfriend I ever had in my life.”)

Drake’s rep denied the rumors to TMZ, and now Chanté has stepped in as well, in a new interview on Wednesday with CP24.

“He is not the dad,” she said of Drake. “We were talking about it yesterday — like, ‘Why is this happening?’ I don’t know. But no, he’s not the dad.”

She went on to say that the child’s father, who she said she “love[s] dearly,” is in the music industry.

“He’s also a public figure, so I’m excited to see my son be this little musical, magical person,” she continued.

Check the interview out below.

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