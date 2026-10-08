Drake 'Is Not the Dad' of Her New Baby, Says Keshia Chanté

Drake said it, and now Keshia Chanté has said it too: Drizzy is not the father.

The Canadian artist announced her pregnancy on Tuesday (Oct. 6), and implied that the child’s father was in the music industry. Almost immediately, rumors started flying that Drake was the unnamed parent, since the two are longtime friends and dated years ago. (She was, the rapper once said, the “first girlfriend I ever had in my life.”)

Drake’s rep denied the rumors to TMZ, and now Chanté has stepped in as well, in a new interview on Wednesday with CP24.

“He is not the dad,” she said of Drake. “We were talking about it yesterday — like, ‘Why is this happening?’ I don’t know. But no, he’s not the dad.”

She went on to say that the child’s father, who she said she “love[s] dearly,” is in the music industry.