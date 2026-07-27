Did LeBron James Tease the Nike LeBron 24?

LeBron James finally made the decision on his next NBA home, and he wasted little time in giving fans even more to talk about. The new Philadelphia 76er just shared a video of what appears to be his next signature sneaker: the Nike LeBron 24.

James posted a workout video to his instagram story (seen below) where he mostly obscured his footwear, although frames have been captured displaying all-black sneakers with a low-profile midsole and Nike Swoosh branding on the heel. The 24 will follow the highly themed Nike LeBron 23, which was released in 23 different colorways that represented different stories and milestones from James’ second-to-none career.