Nike LeBron 8

The Nike LeBron 8, released in 2010 ahead of LeBron James' first season with the Miami Heat. It was the second shoe in his signature line to feature Flywire technology and was paired with a full-length Air Max unit. This combination provided targeted support and maximum cushioning, showcasing Nike’s commitment to enhancing basketball performance through innovation. The shoe’s design emphasized a sturdy feel, blending technical advancements with a bulky silhouette that stood apart from other lines. Its defining feature is the focus on power and stability, catering to LeBron's unique on-court presence. Collectors prioritize the LeBron 8 for its legendary "South Beach" colorway, making it a standout in the history of LeBron's signature basketball sneakers.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Nike LeBron 8 'Space Jam' DB1732-001 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Space Jam' Nike LeBron 8

A 'Space Jam' colorway of the Nike LeBron 8 retro is releasing in conjunction with LeBron James' highly anticipated summer sequel. Click for early release info.

Brandon Richard1833 days ago
Nike LeBron 8 'South Beach' CZ0328-400 Pair
Sneakers

'South Beach' Nike LeBron 8 Release Gets Pushed Back

LeBron James' coveted 'South Beach' Nike LeBron 8 is being re-released in July 2021. Click here for a detailed look and info on when the shoe is returning.

Brandon Richard1841 days ago
Nike LeBron 8 Low 'Sprite' 2021 DN1581-400 Pair
Sneakers

The 'Sprite' Nike LeBron 8 Low Is Returning This Month

The coveted 'Sprite' Nike LeBron 8 Low colorway from 2011 is returning to stores in June 2021. Click here for an official look and release info.

Victor Deng1861 days ago
Nike LeBron 8 V2 Low 'Miami Nights' 2021 DJ4436-100 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Miami Nights' Nike LeBron 8 Low Release Delayed

The coveted 'Miami Nights' Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low is expected to return in June 2021. Find the release date details and more information here.

Riley Jones1869 days ago
Nike LeBron 8 'HWC' CV1750-400 Lateral
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the "HWC" Nike LeBron 8 to "British Khaki" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1907 days ago
Advertisement
Nike LeBron 8 'HWC' CV1750-400 Lateral
Sneakers

'HWC' Nike LeBron 8s Are Dropping Later Than Expected

The highly coveted 'HWC' Nike LeBron 8, which surfaced in sample form during LeBron's 2010 free agency, is making its retail debut this year.

Brandon Richard1921 days ago
Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Graffiti 2021 Release Date Pair
Sneakers

Nike Surprisingly Releases the 'Graffiti' LeBron 8

The 'Graffiti' Nike LeBron 8 V/2 will be the first sneaker released as part of the 2021 LeBron Watch program. Click for official photos and release information.

Brandon Richard2001 days ago
Air Jordan XI 11 Adapt DA7990 100 Lateral
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97s to the Reebok Question 'Yellow Toe,' here's a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng2026 days ago
Nike LeBron 8 'Lakers' DC8380 500 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Hardwood Classics' Nike LeBron 8s Are Releasing Again

The Nike LeBron 8 is returning in a colorway inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2020. Click here for an official look and additional info.

Jordan Rose2038 days ago
Nike Air Max 95 'Neon 2020' CT1689 001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Neon' Nike Air Max 95 to the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2040 days ago
Advertisement
Travis Scott x Nike LeBron
Sneakers

What Travis Scott's Collabs Would Look Like as LeBrons

From the 'Cactus Jack' Air Jordan IV and Air Jordan VI to the Nike LeBron 7 and LeBron 17, here are what Travis Scott's collabs would look like as LeBrons.

Riley Jones2251 days ago
dunks
Sneakers

10 Classic Nike Sneakers That Should Be SB Dunks

Want to see your favorite Nike sneaker get turned into an SB Dunk? These are the ones we want to see.

Matt Welty2296 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 15
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Dior x Air Jordan I, Off-White x Nike & More

From the Dior x Air Jordan I to the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low, here are the best sneakers seen in the NBA tunnels this past week.

Mike DeStefano2326 days ago
Nike LeBron 15 'Yeezy'
Sneakers

LeBron James Sneakers Inspired by Yeezys

Imagining what LeBron James sneakers inspired by various Nike Air Yeezy colorways would look like.

Mike DeStefano2382 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App