The Best Signature Basketball Sneakers Right Now

Ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, we ranked the best signature basketball sneakers right now.

By 
Apr 16, 2024
Via Complex Original

Another NBA season is in the books and now it’s time for the best teams to gear up for the postseason. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, everyone is talking about what teams could make a run this year or which player will finally prove that they can show up when it matters most. We’re here to answer another very important question: Who has the best signature sneaker in basketball? 


Veterans like LeBron James and Kevin Durant are still lacing up some of the best sneakers on the court every night. There are also plenty of first-timers on the list this year like Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker. And we would have been remiss not to mention Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike Sabrina 1. So, we expanded the pool beyond NBA signature shoes for this ranking. 


Just to clarify how we came up with our top 10, we took into account factors like design, on-court moments, the player’s current star power, and storytelling. Yes, these are performance sneakers at the end of the day. But we’d be lying to you if we said we’ve logged enough runs at our local gyms to give an honest, thorough performance breakdown for each of these 10 sneakers. We’re sure most of them excel in that department as well. This guy can certainly help you decide what pair is best for the court. That just isn’t what we’re here for, respectfully. 

Via Complex Original

Another NBA season is in the books and now it’s time for the best teams to gear up for the postseason. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, everyone is talking about what teams could make a run this year or which player will finally prove that they can show up when it matters most. We’re here to answer another very important question: Who has the best signature sneaker in basketball? 


Veterans like LeBron James and Kevin Durant are still lacing up some of the best sneakers on the court every night. There are also plenty of first-timers on the list this year like Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker. And we would have been remiss not to mention Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike Sabrina 1. So, we expanded the pool beyond NBA signature shoes for this ranking. 


Just to clarify how we came up with our top 10, we took into account factors like design, on-court moments, the player’s current star power, and storytelling. Yes, these are performance sneakers at the end of the day. But we’d be lying to you if we said we’ve logged enough runs at our local gyms to give an honest, thorough performance breakdown for each of these 10 sneakers. We’re sure most of them excel in that department as well. This guy can certainly help you decide what pair is best for the court. That just isn’t what we’re here for, respectfully. 

10. Jordan Luka 2

Jordan Luka 2 / Via Nike

Released: July 11, 2023
Price: $130

Luka Doncic’s season wearing the Jordan Luka 2 doesn’t look like it’s going to result in his first MVP trophy (although he is a top contender), but his first scoring title is all but locked up. His current 33.9 points-per-game average leads the next closest contender by more than 3 PPG, with only a few games remaining. In other words, Doncic will be making history in his second signature model, giving it a significance beyond the design.

As for that design, the sneakers were created with a focus on stability and feature two pieces of proprietary Jordan Brand tech: full length Formula 23 foam and an IsoPlate foot frame. The upper’s multitude of overlays offers plenty of visual interest, allowing for a variety of colorblocking options. A safari-esque “The Pitch” colorway that the brand says was inspired by the cleats of his childhood heroes is a particular standout. It may not be the most exciting shoe on the list, or have the most groundbreaking innovation, but the nightly highlights, diverse colorways, and relatively affordable $130 price point (often available on sale for much less) make it a standout signature model. And from our early impressions of the Luka 3, it looks like Doncic will have a strong contender next season as well. —Zac Dubasik

9. Adidas Harden Vol. 8

Adidas Harden Vol. 8 / Via Adidas

Released: Feb. 23, 2023
Price: $160

The Harden Vol. 8 is a Rorschach Test of a sneaker. At the least, it’s a conversation piece. Does it look good or bad? Depends on who you ask. Some say it’s one of the best sneakers in recent memory (it’s not that) and some think it’s ass (I think that’s a bit harsh). But it’s a lot of things. One thing for certain is it’s James Harden’s most talked-about signature sneaker with Adidas since the launch of his first shoe, the Vol. 1. It’s a stripped-down design, but also an exaggerated-looking shoe all together. It’s big and bulbous. The black and orange colorway looks like the peach emoji. The sneaker, all together, is a big caboose of a piece of footwear. That’s the emotion it elicits in me. Some people might say that’s not the best description of a sneaker. Or at least the most favorable. But what I will tell you is that I couldn’t tell you what Harden Vol.2-Vol.7 even look like. So that’s a plus either way. —Matt Welty

8. Nike Book 1

Nike Book 1 / Via Nike

Released: Dec. 8, 2023
Price: $150

Devin Booker’s first signature shoe with Nike got off to a bit of a rocky start with its debut release going down at Art Basel in Miami, almost 2,000 air miles away from Phoenix. We all know about the drama that ensued with his Instagram comment that was the talk of the sneaker internet for a weekend, but at the end of the day, the Nike Book 1 is deserving of a spot on this list. For my money, the standout colorways of the shoe have been the remixed iterations that Booker has worn on court inspired by other iconic Swoosh silhouettes. The Suns guard has laced up a “Shattered Backboard” Jordan 1 version, an Air Max 95 “Neon” variety, a pair inspired by the ACG Mowabb, and others. It is clear that Nike set out to make Booker a shoe that has the ability to be worn seamlessly on and off the court, something that has been missing from performance basketball footwear for quite some time. Nike and Booker succeeded with that, all the extra noise aside. —Ben Felderstein

7. Nike KD 17

Nike KD 17 / @Brandon1an on X

Released: Summer 2024
Price: $150

As much as we love to see what innovative designs sneaker brands can bring to the table, as evidenced by some of the sneakers higher up on this list, nostalgia is undefeated. That’s why Kevin Durant hasn’t even worn the Nike KD 17 in a game yet and it’s already got us excited. The low-top design pulls obvious cues from the Air Max Plus with its wavy gradient overlays. It’s another not-so-subtle attempt from Nike Basketball to recapture the lifestyle market that it once dominated in the 2010s. Will the KD 17 be that catalyst? Honestly, probably not. But the resemblance to the Air Max Plus certainly gives it some potential, especially once we start seeing more colorways trickle into the market. KD usually laces up his newest shoe for the first time during the NBA Playoffs, so we expect to see these on court soon. If he can lead the Suns on a sneaky run to the Finals, these will get even better.  —Mike DeStefano

6. Nike Ja 1

Nike Ja 1 / Via Nike

Released: April 19, 2023
Price: $110

We don’t blame anyone who’s not currently that excited about the Ja 1. The newness has worn off, and Ja Morant’s standing in the NBA has made it difficult for Nike to really activate the sneaker at times. Baggage, legal issues, and timelines aside, it's still a serviceable shoe for a player who still has potential as the future of the league. Morant’s signature line kind of picked up where Kyrie Irving’s left off (speaking of baggage), coming in at the lower end of the Nike Basketball signature spectrum. That means it’s lacking a lot of the fancy sneaker tech you might get with a LeBron James or Kevin Durant sneaker. It doesn’t mean, however, that the shoe can’t shine—look no further than standout versions like the iced out Swarovski pair for proof of that. —Brendan Dunne

5. Anta Kai 1

Anta Kai 1 / Via Anta

Released: March 6, 2024
Price: $125

This sneaker’s been a long time coming. Kyrie Irving became a pariah in the pandemic world when he refused to get vaccinated and public perception was that he’d endanger tens of thousands of people by stepping foot on a basketball court. It felt like that didn’t do him any favors with employees at Nike, either. It didn’t help that he called the Kyrie 8 design “trash” and said he didn’t approve the design. All of this came to a culmination when Irving posted a link online to a video that was viewed as antisemetic and then refused to denounce it. He was suspended by the NBA and dropped by Nike. Two years later, and after a bunch of rumors and courting, Irving finally signed to Anta and released his first signature sneaker with these the Chinese footwear brand, the Kai 1. Drama aside, it’s a good looking shoe. The launch colorway, a mix of purple, pink, and white, is stellar, and the shoe’s design language picks up where the Kyrie line left off at Nike. His first shoe with Anta has a forefoot strap and includes elements of the sacred knowledge that Irving is known to have an interest in. —Matt Welty

4. Puma MB.03

Puma MB.03 / Via Puma

Released: June 29, 2023
Price: $125

How refreshing is it that Nike isn’t quite as dominant as it once was in performance basketball? Once you set aside any pangs of nostalgia for the hype-including blitz of wild colorways and stories from the Nike Basketball days of yore in the early 2010s, it’s hard not to be excited about how many non-Swoosh athletes have legitimately interesting basketball shoes. It’s also hard not to root for LaMelo Ball, a dude who could well have been doomed to spend the best years of his life in Big Baller Brand footwear. Instead, he linked up with a resurgent Puma and brought a youthful, irreverent energy to his line of signature shoes. That approach still works on his latest, the Puma MB.03, a sneaker that, like its predecessors, looks best in flashy colorways. Look, if we can appreciate Nike making Powerpuff Girls sneakers we should certainly be able to appreciate Puma doing Dexter's Laboratory footwear with one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. —Brendan Dunne

3. Nike Sabrina 1

Nike Sabrina 1 / Via Nike

Released: Sept. 1, 2023
Price: $130

It goes without saying that having a signature sneaker as a WNBA player is much rarer than it is for someone in the NBA. In the history of the W, there have only been 12 athletes who have gotten their own signature shoe, with Sabrina Ionescu becoming the most recent last season. What truly stands out about the Sabrina 1 its its ability to transcend the WNBA and make its way onto NBA courts as well. Players the likes of Tyrese Halliburton and Jrue Holiday have mixed the Sabrina 1 into their on-court rotation all 2023-24. Ionescu’s star power speaks for itself with her participation in the “Steph vs. Sabrina” challenge in Indianapolis arguably being the highlight of All-Star weekend. Many people have likened the Sabrina 1 to models from Kobe Bryant’s revered signature line due to its low-cut build and overall aesthetic. It’s clear that the Swoosh has a winner with Ionescu’s debut signature and with the popularity of the woman’s game continuing to grow, it’s easy to anticipate a similar reception if and when the Sabrina 2 lands. —Ben Felderstein 

2. Nike LeBron 21

Nike LeBron 21 / Via Nike

Released: Sept. 28, 2023
Price: $200

The Nike LeBron 20 marked a turning point in the signature line of King James, and the Nike LeBron 21 continues on the path set by its predecessor. Low tops were not necessarily something new to the series. Every previous model (excluding the LeBron 4) released in a low-cut iteration, but they were typically secondary models, often launching months after the original had run its course. But the 20 flipped the script, releasing only as a low. The move paid dividends for the most favorably received LeBron model in recent memory and even earned it the top spot in our signature rankings last year.


The totally fresh feel of the 20 may be lost this time, but what the 21 lacks in surprise it makes up for in refinement. The low cut remains alongside a similar Zoom cushioning platform, but the upper’s design and functional cabling system allow for a plethora of texture and material options that can transform the look of the shoe. Combined with its plush interior and a Swoosh treatment unlike any we’re accustomed to, this evolution on the line’s direction feels premium without sacrificing playability. James’ continuing on-court dominance only adds to the sneaker’s appeal, appearing on his feet as he continues to make history on a nightly basis. —Zac Dubasik

1. Adidas AE 1

Adidas AE 1 / Via Adidas

Released: Dec. 16, 2023
Price: $120

You probably knew this was coming. But don’t overthink it. The Adidas AE 1 was the only choice. Anthony Edwards’ debut signature sneaker didn’t just single-handedly renew the energy around Adidas Basketball, but basketball sneakers at large in 2023. First and foremost, it helps that the guy wearing the sneakers every night is a walking highlight reel (sorry it had to be you, John Collins). Make no mistake about it, the 22-year-old T’Wolves guard is a face of the next generation of the NBA. The AE 1 is also just eye-catching. Its futuristic honeycomb design looks like nothing else on the market right now. And it’s been aided by memorable colorways like the iridescent All-Star pair or mismatched red and blue makeup for the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game. Perhaps the best part of the AE 1’s debut has been the marketing.

Official ads took direct shots at competitors like Nike and Puma, riffed on Nike’s iconic “Banned” Air Jordan 1 commercial from the ‘80s, and leaned into Edwards’ energetic and comedic personality that makes him so likable in the first place. More simply put, the spots were actually fun, and showed off who Edwards really is. When your name is on the shoe, that type of authenticity is important. If Adidas and Ant Man can keep up the momentum that has started with the AE 1, expect to see this signature line at the top half of lists like this for years to come. For more of our thoughts on the AE 1, check out our full story here. —Mike DeStefano

WNBANBANba PlayoffsSabrina IonescuNike Sabrina 1Anthony EdwardsLebron JamesNike LeBron 21Luka DoncicJordan Luka 2James HardenAdidas Harden Vol 8Nike Book 1Kevin DurantNike KDJa MorantNike Ja 1AntaKyrie IrvingPumaLamelo BallAdidas AE 1Devin Booker

Latest in Sneakers