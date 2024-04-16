The Best Signature Basketball Sneakers Right Now

Via Complex Original

Another NBA season is in the books and now it’s time for the best teams to gear up for the postseason. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, everyone is talking about what teams could make a run this year or which player will finally prove that they can show up when it matters most. We’re here to answer another very important question: Who has the best signature sneaker in basketball?





Veterans like LeBron James and Kevin Durant are still lacing up some of the best sneakers on the court every night. There are also plenty of first-timers on the list this year like Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker. And we would have been remiss not to mention Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike Sabrina 1. So, we expanded the pool beyond NBA signature shoes for this ranking.