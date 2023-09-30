'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11 Lows Set for Summer 2024 Release

Often credited with kicking off the modern sneaker boom due to its headline-grabbing 2009 re-release, the "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 will soon make its retail debut in low-top form.

According to Sole Retriever, the "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low is being readied for a Summer 2024 release. The retro is expected to be released in full-family sizing, with pricing beginning at $190 for men.

The popular colorway of the Air Jordan 11 was worn by Michael Jordan in the 1996 animated film Space Jam. It was only produced as a sample until its first official retail release in 2000. A "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low IE was released in 2019, but this is the first time the standard version will be available to the public.

Mock-ups of the forthcoming release are pictured here. Expect a first look and more specific release details in the months ahead.

Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam"

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: Black/Varsity Royal-White

Style #: FV5104-004

Price: $190