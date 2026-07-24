WNBA

Since its inception in 1996, the WNBA has become a defining force in women's professional basketball, showcasing elite athletes across 12 teams from major U.S. cities. Founded in 1996, the league thrives on a fast-paced, strategic style of play that highlights skill and teamwork, culminating annually in the high-stakes WNBA Finals. More than just a sports league, the WNBA has established itself as a platform for social activism, with players actively leading campaigns on racial and gender equity. This blend of competitive excellence and community advocacy has cultivated a passionate fanbase that engages deeply with both the games and the league's broader impact on society.

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Latest Stories

(L-R) A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo.
Sports

Bam Adebayo Recalls Asking A'ja Wilson's Dad for Permission to Marry Her

The Heat star said he broke down in tears after asking the WNBA MVP's father for permission to take her hand in marriage.

Mark Elibert13 minutes ago
(L-R) Barack Obama and Caitlin Clark.
Sports

Barack Obama Tells Caitlin Clark Not to Let 'Nonsense' Affect Her Game: 'Don't Lose That Joy'

The 44th U.S. President called the Indiana Fever star a "fantastic" basketball player.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 hours ago
Olivia Miles and Courtney Williams celebrate during the Minnesota Lynx-Dallas Wings game in June 2026.
Bets

WNBA Championship Odds: Updated Favorites and Best Dark Horse Picks

With the WNBA All-Star break officially here, we broke down the latest WNBA Championship odds and a few sleeper picks worth targeting.

Jeff Smith1 day ago
A logo with "COMPLEX" on a white background and "MARKET" on black, with "CHICAGO" below. Background shows blurred sports jerseys.
Pop Culture

Complex Market Is Pulling Up to Chicago for the WNBA’s Women's Hoops Weekend

With help from Wale and some of the city's most beloved brands, Complex Market is bringing the culture to Chi-Town.

Complex Staff2 days ago
Paige Bueckers dribbles the ball up the court during a Dallas Wings-Chicago Sky game in July 2026.
Bets

Paige Bueckers Injury Update: Latest on Wings Star’s Status vs. Fire

Paige Bueckers missed the Dallas Wings’ recent overtime loss to the New York Liberty. What’s her status for Wednesday’s game against the Portland Fire?

Jeff Smith4 days ago
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Brands Cannot Monetize Sophie Cunningham's Pointing Meme, Says WNBA
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Can Profit from Her Viral Meme—But Brands Can’t

Inside the WNBPA rule that blocked brands from turning Cunningham’s viral confrontation with DeWanna Bonner into official merch.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
'White Label' Nike Basketball
Sneakers

Nike Basketball Unveils 'White Label' Pack for 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend

Here's how to buy the Nike 'White Label' pack.

Victor Deng4 days ago
Caitlin Clark 'Dangerously Close' to Suspension After Screaming at Referee
Sports

Caitlin Clark Nears WNBA Suspension After Sixth Technical Foul

With six technicals and Indiana fighting for playoff position, Stephanie White says conversations about Clark’s composure have to happen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Jemele Hill Says A'ja Wilson is the Face of the WNBA, Compares Her to Michael Jordan
Sports

Jemele Hill Crowns A'ja Wilson the WNBA's True Face Over Caitlin Clark

From ratings to rings, Jemele Hill breaks down why popularity isn’t enough—and why A’ja Wilson, not Caitlin Clark, defines the WNBA right now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Former NBA Player Etan Thomas Compared Caitlin Clark to 'Willy Wonka' Character Veruca Salt
Sports

Etan Thomas Calls Caitlin Clark ‘The Veruca Salt of the WNBA’

Etan Thomas slams Caitlin Clark’s on-court attitude, saying those who enable her have ‘created the Veruca Salt of the WNBA’ as scrutiny of her exchanges with officials grows.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
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'WNBA All-Star' Kobe 3 Low
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'WNBA All-Star' Nike Kobe 3 Low

The 'WNBA All-Star' Nike Kobe 3 Low is releasing in July.

Victor Deng5 days ago
WNBA Coach Suspended After Calling Angel Reese a 'Protected Species'
Sports

WNBA Coach Suspended After Calling Angel Reese a ‘Protected Species’

From on-court foul to off-court firestorm, the incident exposes the harassment Angel Reese faces and the WNBA’s struggle to protect Black women stars.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Should Be Vice-President, Says Chuck Klosterman
Sports

Chuck Klosterman Says WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Could Be Vice President by 2050

She’s a WNBA star, a social media magnet and maybe WWE-bound, so why does Chuck Klosterman think Sophie Cunningham’s charisma could land her on a presidential ticket?

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Dave Portnoy Blasts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Caitlin Clark Take, Says It's 'Steeped in Jealousy'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Caitlin Clark Take Is ‘Steeped in Jealousy’

Portnoy defends Caitlin Clark as the WNBA’s most popular player and says Abdul-Jabbar is blaming her for hype she never asked for.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago

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