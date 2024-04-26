Dylan Raasch, Designer of the Roshe Run and Air Max 270, Is Leaving Nike

Dylan Raasch, a creative director at Nike who designed hugely successful shoes like the Roshe Run and Air Max 270, announced on Instagram Thursday that he is leaving the Swoosh this week.
"I have made the tough decision to part ways with the brand and open myself to a new chapter," Raasch wrote in the caption of his post. "Eternally grateful to all the individuals and teams I had the pleasure to work with over the years."
His post, shown here, included a carousel of projects he worked on during his tenure at Nike.
Raasch's announcement comes the same week as the latest round of layoffs at Nike's world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It's unclear if his departure is related to the job cuts at the brand, but the timing is conspicuous.
Raasch and Nike did not respond to requests for comment.
Raasch began working at Nike in 2009 as one of the brand's senior footwear designers, according to his LinkedIn profile. He went on to become a footwear design director for Nike Sportswear in 2014, and later the senior creative director of the Air Max line in 2017. Raasch's most recent Nike title listed on his LinkedIn is senior design director of footwear for women's sport style Innovation.