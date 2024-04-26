Dylan Raasch, Designer of the Roshe Run and Air Max 270, Is Leaving Nike

Dylan Raasch, a creative director at Nike who designed hugely successful shoes like the Roshe Run and Air Max 270, announced on Instagram Thursday that he is leaving the Swoosh this week.

"I have made the tough decision to part ways with the brand and open myself to a new chapter," Raasch wrote in the caption of his post. "Eternally grateful to all the individuals and teams I had the pleasure to work with over the years."

His post, shown here, included a carousel of projects he worked on during his tenure at Nike.