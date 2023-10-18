'Shadow' Air Jordan 1 Lows Are Reportedly Releasing in 2024

The original "Shadow" Air Jordan 1 colorway is reportedly returning to shelves in 2024. News of the purported release was first shared by Sole Retriever last month.

Unlike the original 1985 release, the upcoming retro of the "Shadow" colorway will arrive in low-top form. As of now, leaks of the 2024 version have yet to leak, but according to the mock-up imagery from the leaker, the shoe is expected to don its traditional black and grey color scheme on the upper as well as "Nike Air" branding on the tongue and insole. Finishing the look is a white midsole and a black outsole.

The upcoming 2024 release won't be the first time that Jordan Brand has converted the "Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High to a low-top. In 2015, the "Shadow" Air Jordan 1 Low was released in "Remastered" form.

Per Sole Retriever, the "Shadow" Air Jordan 1 Low will be released on May 10, 2024 for $140. As of now, release details for the upcoming retro have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.