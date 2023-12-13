How, and Why, Anthony Edwards Got His Own Adidas Sneaker

Anthony Edwards, the ebullient Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard who just became the latest Adidas athlete to get their own signature shoe, swears he didn’t know his signature model was coming.

One might expect some braggadocio from Edwards on the subject—this is a man who’s claimed he is a general all-sport all-star athlete (“tennis, swimming, lacrosse, whatever you need me to play”) and wields a cheeky pride that turns press conference platitudes into instant memes . But it took some prodding for Edwards to even show up to the meeting where Adidas let him know it was making him a signature shoe.

The brand wanted to deliver the news to Edwards at Summer League in July 2022. Edwards wasn’t planning on attending.

“You gotta come out here,” his business manager Justin Holland kept encouraging him. “I’m not telling you why, but you gotta come out here.”

Edwards was reticent.

“You need to come out here and stop procrastinating,” Edwards remembers Holland telling him.

Eventually, Holland let him know how important it was. They’re trying to give you your own shoe. With that bit confirmed, Edwards hopped on a flight. He kept the information close, divulging it to one family member and keeping the rest unaware.

“I think I’m finna get my own shoe,” Edwards told his brother over the phone when he received the news last year.

Otherwise, he was not prepared to talk about his forthcoming signature shoe too much in public or private. When the sneaker leaked online (as all sneakers do) in May 2023, he feigned ignorance.

“Somehow, the shoe hit Instagram, and people were sending it to me,” Edwards says. “I was just like, ‘I don’t know what y’all talking about.’ I think my family kinda found out then.”

Adidas didn’t officially unveil the sneaker until September 2023, when Edwards showed it off while being mobbed by kids at a basketball camp he puts on in his hometown of Atlanta. The camp, the unveiling, was the kind of marathon day that sneaker brands expect of signature athletes.