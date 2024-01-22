Here's Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE 1s for NBA All-Star Weekend

Anthony Edwards, who is currently leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to one of the franchise's best starts of an NBA season in recent memory, is expected to represent the Western Conference in this year's All-Star Game. Now, we're getting an early look at the sneaker he expected to wear during the exhibition game.

Shown here is a first look at the "All-Star" Adidas AE 1, courtesy of @Nickdepaula on X. This special iteration of Edwards' first signature basketball shoe is equipped with an iridescent casing featured on the side panels of the black mesh upper. Additional eye-catching details include Edwards' signature Adidas logo in neon yellow stamped on the tongue, as well as the matching Three Stripes branding on the heel. Rounding out the look is an icy translucent outsole.

Despite the "All-Star" Adidas AE 1 surfacing on X, Adidas Basketball has yet to confirm the release details for this colorway. We'll follow up with updates as we learn more in the coming weeks.