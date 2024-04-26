Dime , the Montreal skate crew known for its video shorts, apparel, and spectacular contests, is releasing a new Adidas ADI2000 sneaker on Saturday. Starting with its Vans Fairlane collaboration in 2016, the label was among the first to bring back puffy '90s and Y2K era skate shoes, a trend that continues with this upcoming pair.

The Dime x Adidas ADI2000 features a bulky silhouette with a suede-and-canvas upper in a light brown, chalk white, and feather gray colorway. True to its early 2000s inspiration, the shoe sports ghillie lace loops with a gum outsole, OrthoLite® sockliner, and rubberized Trefoil branding on the heel.