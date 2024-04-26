Dime’s Dropping An Adidas ADI2000 Skate Shoe This Weekend

The sneaker will go live April 27 at 11am EST.

Apr 26, 2024
Dime, the Montreal skate crew known for its video shorts, apparel, and spectacular contests, is releasing a new Adidas ADI2000 sneaker on Saturday. Starting with its Vans Fairlane collaboration in 2016, the label was among the first to bring back puffy '90s and Y2K era skate shoes, a trend that continues with this upcoming pair. 

The Dime x Adidas ADI2000 features a bulky silhouette with a suede-and-canvas upper in a light brown, chalk white, and feather gray colorway. True to its early 2000s inspiration, the shoe sports ghillie lace loops with a gum outsole, OrthoLite® sockliner, and rubberized Trefoil branding on the heel. 

With multiple layers of material and a burly rubber sole, Dime promises its ADI2000 has "non-existent" board feel and a "nearly indestructible" construction. The shoe retails for $120 and will be available April 27 at 11am EST online from Dime, before releasing April 29 at 10am EST at Adidas.

