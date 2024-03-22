This Adidas AE 1 Colorway Is Only Available at Foot Locker

Anthony Edwards and Adidas have created a special AE 1 makeup for this year's McDonald's All American Game.

The sneaker shown here was first previewed by Gilbert Arenas on social media this week and there was speculation that this pair would be exclusive to the athletes participating in the event. However, Edwards put those rumors to bed today by confirming that the shoe will be released exclusively at Foot Locker next week.

This "McDonald's All American" Adidas AE 1 dons a mismatched red and blue color blocking as a nod to the East and West Coast teams. McDonald's' iconic Golden Arches logo also appears on the heel's pull tab, while yellow Adidas branding is stamped on the heel counter directly below.

Readers will be able to cop this "McDonald's All American Game" AE 1 starting on March 29 exclusively at Footlocker.com and at Foot Locker stores. Check out a detailed look at the sneaker below.