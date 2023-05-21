First Look At The Adidas Harden Vol. 8

It's another season in the books for former MVP and future Hall of Famer James Harden. As we look ahead to the next campaign, there's uncertainty about which city Harden will call his basketball home for the foreseeable future, with a possible return to Houston being heavily rumored. Either way, he will take the court sometwhere, and he'll do so in his next signature shoe—the Adidas Harden Vol. 8.

A natural successor to the Harden Vol. 7, the Harden Vol. 8 appears to feature the same neoprene bootie construction, this time locked in by a molded shell. The toe cap overlay and tooling setup are visually similar to the Vol. 7.

Official release information for the Harden Vol. 8 hasn't been announced, but the model is expected to launch during Q1 2024 for $160. Keep an eye out for updates in the months ahead.