First Look at the 'Mambacita' Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Nike Basketball will continue to honor the late Gianna "Gigi" Bryant with an upcoming Kobe release. Following the "Mambacita Sweet 16" Kobe 6 last year and the "Mambacita" Kobe 4 in May, a Gigi-themed Kobe 8 Protro coming soon.

Newly leaked images from @thesolechaserz on Instagram show that the "Mambacita" Kobe 8 will sport a simple black and white color scheme inspired by the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation’s jerseys. Unlike the previous iterations, the upper of this upcoming pair is covered in butterfly graphics, with gold accents on the Swoosh and tongue. "Gigi" is stamped on the left heel, while her jersey number is printed on the right shoe.

Despite images of the sneaker surfacing, release details for the "Mambacita" Kobe 8 Protro have yet to be announced by the brand. According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the style is expected to drop in May 2024. Check back soon for official updates.