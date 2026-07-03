Puma

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, the German sportswear brand Puma quickly established itself as a major force in athletic footwear and apparel. Originally competing directly with Adidas—founded by Rudolf’s brother Adolf Dassler—Puma became known for innovation in soccer, track, and basketball performance shoes. Throughout the decades, the brand built credibility through athletes like Pelé and later through collaborations with musicians, designers, and streetwear labels. For sneakerheads, Puma holds a unique place because of iconic silhouettes like the Suede, Clyde, and Disc System models, all of which helped shape sneaker culture across sports, hip-hop, skateboarding, and fashion. Today, Puma continues blending heritage and modern design, earning respect for both retro reissues and forward-thinking collaborations that keep the brand culturally relevant.

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