Kyrie Irving Debuts First Anta Signature Shoe

Kyrie Irving returned to Brooklyn yesterday to play his first game against the Nets since being traded to the Dallas Mavericks a year ago. For his return to the Barclays Center, Irving broke out his first signature shoe with Anta: the Kai 1.

Pictured above is the Anta Kai 1 "Artist on Court" colorway that's scheduled to release sometime in the spring. The tech specs behind Irving's new sig model are currently unknown, but the sneaker's overall design DNA is somewhat reminiscent of his previous Nike signature line. The shoe features a mid-cut construction on the upper that's paired with a midfoot strap for lockdown. Irving's signature logo is printed on the tongue while the Anta logo appears on the midsole.