Jordan Brand Unveils Luka Doncic's Third Signature Shoe

Jordan Brand has unveiled its next signature basketball shoe with Luka Doncic, just in time for this year's NBA postseason.

According to Jordan Brand, Doncic's latest sig, the Jordan Luka 3, pays homage to his affinity for sports cars, as seen with the "Midnight Racer" and "Photo Finish" colorways pictured here. The newest silhouette also builds on the tech that was featured in previous models and is equipped with a mid-cut upper paired with a full-length cushion 3.0 foam that's both lightweight and responsive. The sneaker also features an IsoPlate at the midfoot that runs down to the solid rubber and translucent outsole. Additional nods to the automotive theme include webbing material to mimic a seatbelt and an upper design inspired by screeching tires.

Doncic inked his first endorsement deal with Jordan Brand in 2019 before signing an extension with Michael Jordan's namesake label last August, through 2029. Doncic's first signature shoe, the Luka 1, was released in June 2022, which made him the brand's first European signature athlete.

The Jordan Luka 3 will retail for $130 and launches in July. The "Midnight Racer" colorway lands on July 5 exclusive to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, followed by the "Photo Finish" colorway hitting Early Access on July 11. Additional colorways will follow later in July, August, and September.