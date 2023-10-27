Nike KD 17 Renderings Show 2024 Release

An internal Nike document viewed by Complex offers a first look at the Nike KD 17, the upcoming Kevin Durant signature shoe that will be released in 2024. The images, shown here, are low-res renderings that do not depict the final product, but they do give an impression of what to expect from Durant’s next sneaker.

The KD 17 is scheduled to arrive in Nike’s Summer ‘24 range and retail for a base price of $150, per the Nike document. According to one source, the shoe could arrive as early as April, but the window for its release is subject to change.

Nike and Durant did not respond to a request for comment on the KD 17. The brand typically does not comment on leaks of upcoming product, and is only a few months into the releases for Durant’s current signature model, the KD 16 .

The KD 17 looks to be inspired partly by the Air Max Plus , a Foot Locker–exclusive design from 1998 that’s for years been a staple of Nike’s retro offerings. The KD 17 has wavy vertical lines running along its upper that are reminiscent of the thermoplastic veins gripping the Air Max Plus.

The university gold/black/safety orange “Sunrise” colorway of the KD 17 shown (style code FJ9487-700) is linked to a similar colorway of the Air Max Plus in the Nike document previewing the shoes. Also featured is a white/black/game royal KD 17 colorway (FJ9487-100) referencing the Orlando Magic–themed sneakers from Nike’s Air Penny line.

In a breakdown of the shoe’s sole, the Nike presentation describes the KD 17 as having forefoot Zoom cushioning, a TPU shank, a Cushlon midsole, and a generative rubber outsole.