LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.03 Is Getting a 'Dexter's Laboratory' Collaboration

Eye-catching multicolor pair expected to release soon.

Nov 03, 2023

After collaborating with one of LaMelo Ball's favorite shows, Rick & Morty, in 2022 and again earlier this year, it looks like his Puma signature line will be adding a new cartoon collab to the mix soon.

Thanks to @snkr_flower on Instagram, leaked images of a new Dexter's Laboratory x Puma MB.03 have surfaced today. Like many of Ball's Puma signature shoes, this colorway employs bright, head-turning colors, but dials them up even further with the addition of abstract patterns.

The majority of the upper uses a multicolored swirl print, while the tongue, heel, and liner opt for a slightly more toned down black-and-white version of the print. It may be the Charlotte Hornets star's wildest sneaker yet, and that's saying something.

Thus far, the Puma MB.03 has released in three colorways: "GutterMelo," "Toxic," and a collaboration with Ball's LaFrancé lifestyle brand.

There is currently no release information for the Dexter's Laboratory x Puma MB.03, but the pair is expected to release in the coming months from puma.com and select Puma Basketball retailers.

@snkr_flower
