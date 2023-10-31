Nike Air Max Plus 'Sunset' Retro Releasing In 2024

The original white, black, and orange “Sunset” colorway of the Nike Air Max Plus will retro again next year as part of Nike’s Fall 2024 range, a source with knowledge of the brand’s release plans tells Complex. The sneaker should come with a retail price of $180, in line with other upcoming Air Max Pluses.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the planned 2024 return of the Nike Air Max Plus “Sunset.” The colorway was last available as a retro in 2018.

The Nike Air Max Plus —sometimes called the Air Max TN in reference to the Tuned Air unit in its sole—was originally released in 1998 as a Foot Locker exclusive. The shoe’s first iterations featured a gradient upper that former Nike designer Sean McDowell says were inspired by the glowing skies of Florida, where he’d spent a vacation just before designing the Air Max Plus.

McDowell told Nike in 2017 that the first three colorways of the Air Max Plus were meant to represent the sky in different phases: at dusk, at its starry peak, and at sunrise. The fiery orange sunrise colorway (labeled for next year’s retro as black/pimento-bright ceramic-resin-white) is more often referred to as the “Sunset” Air Max Plus.

That Nike is planning a 2024 Air Max Plus “Sunset” retro (style code HF0552-001) does not come as a surprise, given the brand’s recent focus on the Air Max Plus model. Nike almost never allows outside collaborators to work on the shoe, but it released two Air Max Plus collaborations, with Patta and A-Cold-Wall, this year. It’s also reworking the original Air Max Plus design for a new version of the shoe called the Air Max Plus Drift .

Aside from the “Sunset” Air Max Plus, other colorways planned for next year’s run include the “Voltage Purple” and the original “Hyper Blue.”