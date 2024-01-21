Devin Booker Comments on Nike Book 1 Launch Criticism

To be fair, there's no reason to think Booker is anywhere close to considering leaving Nike. Rather, it seems like he just wants to get his shoes into the fans' hands as soon as possible. On that topic, Booker also provided the piece of information we've all been waiting for in his comments—a confirmed release date for the Book 1.

According to Booker, the Nike Book 1 will be released on February 17 during NBA All-Star Weekend. The date had originally been reported by Kicks Finder, which says the "Light Orewood Brown" colorway will be available. According to Sole Retriever, a "Mirage Ashen Slate" colorway will also launch in February, though the exact date wasn't specified.

After a whirlwind day, we're left with the information we were after from the beginning—a clear outlook of the Book 1's availability.

More of Booker's comments from our post below: