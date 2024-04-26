Aaron Cooper is a Nike design veteran who worked on genre-defining basketball sneakers for athletes like Charles Barkley, Kevin Garnett, LeBron James, and Scottie Pippen. Cooper started out as Nike’s first design intern in the 90s, ascending from there to influence classics like the Nike Free, Air More Uptempo, and Air Max Plus. Cooper talks about his long resume, his design philosophy, and what he believes is the future of the industry. He also gives updates on his current work with EQLZ and Better Guards. At the top of the episode, Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty anticipate next year’s “Bred” Air Jordan 1 and break their moratorium on the Air Max Dn.
Aaron Cooper on Designing Nikes for Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley, and Kevin Garnett | The Complex Sneakers Show
On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Show, cohosts Matt Welty, Brendan Dunne and Joe La Puma are joined by Aaron Cooper.
