The 'Bred' Air Jordan 1 Is Rumored to Return in 2025

Jordan Brand reportedly has big plans to celebrate the Air Jordan 1's 40th anniversary in 2025. According to newly leaked information from Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the iconic "Bred" Jordan 1 is returning to stores next year.

Given that we're still at least a year out before the purported retro is expected to hit retail, images of the shoe have not yet hit the net and the pair pictured above is a mock-up rendering. According to the accounts above, the rerelease will be true to the original 1985 pair, featuring a higher cut on the black and red upper compared to the previous retros and signature details like "Nike Air" branding on the tongue. The look is completed with a white midsole and a red outsole.

Jordan Brand has re-released the "Bred" colorway of Michael Jordan's first signature shoe several times since the original '85 drop. Back in October, the brand released a satin version of the shoe that was available exclusively in women's sizing.

Other OG-styled Air Jordan colorways that are currently expected to hit retailers next year include the "Black Metallic" Air Jordan 5 and the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12.