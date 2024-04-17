The 'Bred' Air Jordan 1 Is Rumored to Return in 2025

Early details have emerged on the upcoming retro.

Apr 17, 2024
A single Air Jordan 1 sneaker with black overlays, red toe box, and side swoosh, white midsole
A single Air Jordan 1 sneaker with black overlays, red toe box, and side swoosh, white midsole

Jordan Brand reportedly has big plans to celebrate the Air Jordan 1's 40th anniversary in 2025. According to newly leaked information from Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the iconic "Bred" Jordan 1 is returning to stores next year.

Given that we're still at least a year out before the purported retro is expected to hit retail, images of the shoe have not yet hit the net and the pair pictured above is a mock-up rendering. According to the accounts above, the rerelease will be true to the original 1985 pair, featuring a higher cut on the black and red upper compared to the previous retros and signature details like "Nike Air" branding on the tongue. The look is completed with a white midsole and a red outsole.

Jordan Brand has re-released the "Bred" colorway of Michael Jordan's first signature shoe several times since the original '85 drop. Back in October, the brand released a satin version of the shoe that was available exclusively in women's sizing.

Other OG-styled Air Jordan colorways that are currently expected to hit retailers next year include the "Black Metallic" Air Jordan 5 and the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12.

Air Jordan 1 HighJordan BrandSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers