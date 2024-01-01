Devin Booker Plays In 'Shattered Backboard' Nike Book 1s

Before launching the Nike Book 1, Devin Booker promised that he'd have several exclusive pairs of his debut signature shoe in colorways inspired by some of his favorite classic Nikes. To date, he's unveiled pairs linked to the "Neon" Air Max 95, one of his own Kobe 4 PEs, and his "Moss Point" Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Now, the Book 1 is crossing over into the the Air Jordan line.

For Sunday night's New Year's Eve matchup with the Orlando Magic, Booker laced up his Nike Book 1 in a distinct colorway inspired by the beloved "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1. Released in 2015, the shoe paid homage to Michael Jordan shattering a backboard while dunking during a 1985 exhibition game held in Italy. The black, orange, and white colorway was pulled from Jordan's game uniform. Following its positive reception, the "Shattered Backboard" 1 spawned multiple successors in different blocking and materials.