LaMelo Ball Is Getting His Own Puma Lifestyle Shoe

After already releasing three signature basketball shoes with Puma (with a fourth pair reportedly on the way), LaMelo Ball is shifting his focus off the court for his next sneaker.

Pictured here is the Puma LaFrancé lifestyle sneaker that's making its retail debut in May. According to the head of Puma Hoops Design, Jeremy Sallee, and the LaFrancé designer, Noah Bice, the brand worked closely with Ball to design this latest silhouette. Sallee says that Ball named this shoe after his streetwear brand, LaFrance, and that the all-red colorway symbolizes Melo's desire to stand out. Puma also confirmed that the sneaker references popular chunky skateboarding models of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Releasing alongside the LaFrancé shoe are matching apparel pieces ranging from graphic t-shirts, a mesh tank top, shorts, and track pants.

Readers can cop the Puma LaFrancé starting on May 17 at Puma.com, the Puma app, and at select Puma retailers. The full collection retails from $40 to $110.