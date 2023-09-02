The first leaked photo of the upcoming Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration arrived today, showing a pink colorway inspired by the character Blossom from the Cartoon Network series. The shoe, posted by @thesolesorcerer , is one of three pairs that are said to make up a pack that Nike SB will release this year.

News of the collaboration was first reported by the Instagram account @dadeasskicz , which posted about the Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB project in March.

The Instagram post from today showing the shoe contains info relating to the collaboration’s release in its caption. Per the caption, the three Dunks will be released in separate channels and will vary in how limited they are. The post from @thesolesorcerer on Instagram also says that the collaboration is scheduled to be released in December 2023.

None of this release information has been confirmed by Nike, which hasn’t officially announced the upcoming SB Powerpuff Girls collaboration.

UPDATE (09/02): A closer look at each of the upcoming Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low colorways courtesy of @masterchefian. As of now, the release details for this collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.