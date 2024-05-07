10 Signs Drake Lost His Beef With Kendrick Lamar

With Drake releasing his latest Kendrick Lamar diss, "The Heart Part 6," on Sunday, it feels like we've reached a period of calm in the back-and-forth between two of rap's biggest stars. Some have gone as far as to speculate that the feud has now drawn to a close, though that remains to be seen.

Before we go any further, take a moment to pause and reflect on what the past few days have given rap fans. Regardless of how you feel about either artist, there’s simply no denying how thrilling (and genuinely surprising) all of this has been.

Interestingly, there is no real argument against Drake’s long-held status as the biggest male artist on the planet. In fact, he’s soon set to blow past 100 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first artist to ever do so. A big part of what makes what we’ve witnessed in recent weeks so exciting is that both Drake and Kendrick, respectively, are truly fucking great at what they do. They are vastly different artists using vastly different tools to paint their sonic portraits, but both have moments of indisputable greatness in their respective catalogs.

But a battle was fought and the people want to know, who won?

Well, it sure looks like the 6 God lost this historic beef. Feel free to make up your own mind. But there are lot of signs that the world at large has definitely sided with one rapper over the other, and that rapper is the guy from Compton. Don't believe it? Here are 10 signs Drake lost...

1. Drake’s "The Heart Part 6" has more dislikes than likes on YouTube