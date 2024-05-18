Joe Budden Addresses Criticism for Removing Diddy and Cassie Segment, Claims 'Absolutely No Ties' to Mogul

Budden added that the JBP crew would officially address the situation during Wednesday's episode and continued to ask why people believe he and his team are running away from the topic or trying to protect their relationship with Diddy. According to Budden, he has "absolutely zero ties" to Diddy and asked why people seem to be afraid to speak on the mogul.

This isn't the first time Budden has come under fire for editing an episode that focused on the Diddy-Cassie situation. In 2023, Budden hopped on Instagram Live to explain why one of his episodes was edited regarding the lawsuit Cassie filed against the Bad Boy Records founder.

"I had to do a little bit of editing 'cause y'all almost got me," he said. "Y'all almost got me to be the only voice out there saying some shit. Nah, them blogs would've had a field day with that podcast this morning. Nope...Sometimes you got to protect your peace and your co-hosts' peace. I ain't playing with y'all."

Fans on social media have continued to criticize Budden for editing the episode and have brought up his own sexual assault and harassment allegations that have been levied against him over the years. In 2014, he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose. The charges against him were later dismissed.