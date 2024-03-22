Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's Album: 'Motherf*ck the Big 3, N***a It's Just Big Me'

Cole rapped on Drake's "First Person Shooter" mode last year, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league."

Mar 22, 2024
Snoop Dogg performs onstage, wearing sunglasses and a sports cap, holding a mic in one hand
Kendrick Lamar has words for Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's new joint album We Don't Trust You.

"Yeah, get up with me, fuck sneak dissing/'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with 3 switches," Kendrick raps on "Like That" at the 2:19 mark.

The 17-time Grammy winner/50-time nominee goes on to definitively say, "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Motherfuck the Big 3, n***a, it's just big me."

For anyone in need of a refresher, Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter" on 2023's For All the Dogs features the Dreamville head rapping, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

While Drake and Kendrick have been sending subs for years, Dot and Cole have a generally congenial history, several collabs, and teased a hypothetical joint album a number of times.

This story is being updated.

