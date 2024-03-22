Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's Album: 'Motherf*ck the Big 3, N***a It's Just Big Me'

Kendrick Lamar has words for Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's new joint album We Don't Trust You.

"Yeah, get up with me, fuck sneak dissing/'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with 3 switches," Kendrick raps on "Like That" at the 2:19 mark.

The 17-time Grammy winner/50-time nominee goes on to definitively say, "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Motherfuck the Big 3, n***a, it's just big me."