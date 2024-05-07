In opening lines, Macklemore shouts out N.W.A. for teaching him about "Fuck Tha Police."

"When I was seven, I learned a lesson from Cube and Eazy-E

What was it again? Oh yeah, fuck the police (Woo)

Actors in badges protecting property

And a system that was designed by white supremacy (Brrt)

But the people are in the streets

You can pay off Meta, you can't pay off me"

He also mentions the student protests at Columbia and other campuses, while blasting President Biden over Gaza.

"If students in tents posted on the lawn

Occupyin' the quad is really against the law

And a reason to call in the police and their squad

Where does genocide land in your definition, huh? (Hey, hey)

Destroyin' every college in Gaza and every mosque

Pushin' everyone into Rafah and droppin' bombs

The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all

And fuck no, I'm not votin' for you in the fall (Woo)"

In the last verse of "Hind's Hall," Macklemore tries to rally other artists to use their platform to speak out in support of the people in Gaza rather than spend their time being consumed with the Drake beef.

"The music industry’s quiet, complicit in their platform of silence

What happened to the artist, what do you got to say?

If I was on a label you could drop me today

And be fine with it ’cause the heart fed my page

I want a ceasefire, fuck a response from Drake

What you willin' to risk? What you willin' to give?

What if you were in Gaza? What if those were your kids?

If the West was pretendin' that you didn't exist

You'd want the world to stand up and the students finally did, let's get it (Woo)”

But while Macklemore has used his platform over the last year to decry the bloodshed in Gaza, Drake's efforts have also been present. Of note, Drake previously signed the ArtistsforCeasefire Now open letter that called on Biden and Congress to demand that Israel stop bombing Gaza.

Lamar, however, did not sign the letter, which some pointed out on social media over the weekend, when he dropped two back-to-back Drake diss tracks.