GoFundMe 'Monitoring' Platform for Joke Fundraisers Related to Drake And Kendrick Lamar

No, that fundraiser you saw asking for people to "join the love fund for Drake’s sendoff" isn’t real.

The since-removed GoFundMe page is one of several that have popped up in recent days amid the truly historic back-and-forth between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which, as of this writing, last spurred new music in the form of the 6 God’s "The Heart Part 6." As detailed in a new report from the folks at TMZ, GoFundMe's Powers That Be have been swift in taking such pages down, though not without more than a few screenshots circulating first.

Tuesday's report includes mentions of multiple since-removed GoFundMe pages carrying titles like "RIP Drake (champagnepapi): Fans Unite in Grief," "Support Kendrick Lamar’s Studio Time for the Ultimate Diss," and more. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that no money had been successfully raised from these jokingly launched pages. Furthermore, the spokesperson said, the company is "monitoring the platform" for additional shenanigans.

Still, as of this writing, at least one fake fundraisers was still circulating under the title "donate for sumn ear surgery bc of this bum’s trash music." The description of the fundraiser, falsely attributed to an organizer by the name of "kendrick lamar," concedes "this is a joke but Drake’s music is dogshit." It’s unclear, exactly, what the intentions of such a fundraiser, or any of these for that matter, would be.