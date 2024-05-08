Metro Boomin’s "BBL Drizzy" has received the presumably coveted Dr. Miami co-sign.
On Tuesday, Florida-based plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, a.k.a. "Dr. Miami," shared a TikTok showing the instrumental track playing at his office. In fact, per the celeb doc and popular social media personality, Boomin’s beat now boasts the distinction of being a "new favorite song" of his.
"My new favorite song is now on a loop at the office," Dr. Miami said in the video’s caption, later adding in a comment that business was "boutta be BOOMIN."
Metro let loose the beat in question, which borrows a Drake-mocking phrase from Rick Ross, amid the 6 God’s historic back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar. As the three-time Grammy nominee explained when dropping the instrumental on SoundCloud, whoever lays down the "best verse" on the beat will receive a free beat. Later, Metro added in the additional benefit of $10,000 for the winning verse, which remains to be determined as of this writing. The runner-up, meanwhile, will also get a free beat.
When the beat was first released, it was pointed out that it appeared to include a sample of a prior A.I.-enabled parody piece from King Willonius.
In terms of what's next in Drake and Kendrick's rap battle, all signs currently point to things having more or less wrapped up, or at least entered an extended pause. The most recent entry in the back-and-forth is Drake's "The Heart Part 6," which notably borrows a title style from Kendrick's discography, not unlike what Kendrick did with his "6:16 in LA" diss.
Whether we end up getting more from Drake and Kendrick or not, now's the time to join in on the rankings of all the disses released thus far.