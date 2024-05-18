Tinashe’s “Nasty” Reaching Hit Status Following TikTok of White Guy Dancing and Whining His Hips

Tinashe could have another hit on her hands, thanks in part to social media.
The 31-year-old’s latest single “Nasty,” from her forthcoming BB/ANG3L PT. 2 — Quantum Baby album, arrived last month and quickly became a viral hit with the help of one nerdy dancing white guy.
According to Know Your Meme, a TikTok of a user named Nates.Vibe performing Caribbean “wine” dance moves with a dance partner was edited with “Nasty” as the background song.
The clip took off like wildfire on X where it garnered 10 million views and even caught the attention of Tinashe herself, who remade the now-iconic dance moves with her own TikTok.
Nashe’s viral moment didn’t stop there, as other memes emerged online inspired by the song’s catchy one-liners such as, “I’ve been a nasty girl” and “Is somebody gonna match my freak?”
Now, the song’s viral success is beginning to translate on the charts.
According to Billboard’s Kyle Denis, “Nasty” has garnered over 705,000 U.S. on-demand audio streams during the period of May 10-13, per data from Luminate, showing a 48 percent increase from the 475,000 streams the prior weekend. Denis also notes that the “Nasty” has climbed to No. 30 on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA chart.
Tinashe has been releasing music independently since parting ways with RCA Records over “creative differences” in 2019, according to Rolling Stone. Her last Billboard entry was the “Slumber Party” remix with Britney Spears, which bowed at No. 86 on the Hot 100 in 2016.