Tinashe’s “Nasty” Reaching Hit Status Following TikTok of White Guy Dancing and Whining His Hips

Tinashe could have another hit on her hands, thanks in part to social media.

The 31-year-old’s latest single “Nasty,” from her forthcoming BB/ANG3L PT. 2 — Quantum Baby album, arrived last month and quickly became a viral hit with the help of one nerdy dancing white guy.

According to Know Your Meme, a TikTok of a user named Nates.Vibe performing Caribbean “wine” dance moves with a dance partner was edited with “Nasty” as the background song.