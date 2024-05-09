Naomi Osaka Picks Kendrick Over Drake, Says Lamar Should Drop Another Song

The rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has permeated all walks of life.

Even Naomi Osaka was asked to weigh in following her victory over Clara Burel at the Italian Open on Wednesday. Osaka established she is a "pacifist" and "neutral party" in the beef before ultimately siding with Kendrick.

"Kendrick dropped some heat, that last song," the four-time Grand Slam title champion said of "Not Like Us." "That last song is amazing and I played it walking onto the court."

When asked if Kendrick should drop another song, Osaka responded, "Yeah. Sorry."

"Technically, Kendrick dropped that song, then Drake dropped 'The Heart Part 6,' so technically Kendrick could drop another two if he wanted to," the 26-year-old explained.