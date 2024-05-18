L.A. District Attorney’s Office: Diddy 2016 Assault Video 'Extremely Disturbing,' But Too Old to Prosecute

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office scorned the newly-released 2016 footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend, singer, actress and model, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura. However, due to the timeline in which the incident occurred, charges are unable to be filed.

After CNN shared the video on Friday afternoon (May 17), district attorney George Gascón provided a statement via Instagram about the DA's office's inability to move forward due to the statute of limitations.

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles," the message began. "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

It continued, "As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."