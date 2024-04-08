A History of Rappers Apologizing to Kendrick Lamar

With the memes-generating conversation regarding J. Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” and subsequent backpedaling likely set to continue for the foreseeable future, now’s a good time to look back on previous instances of Kendrick Lamar-focused regret.

While it remains to be seen what will, or won't, come of the post-"Like That" landscape now that Cole has essentially rescinded his response, fans can perhaps get a sense of what the future may hold by digging deep into the crates of the past.

Below, we do exactly that, starting with a series of events set into motion by Kendrick's surprise appearance on Metro Boomin and Future's We Don't Trust You, the sequel to which is set for release on April 12.

J. Cole