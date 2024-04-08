A History of Rappers Apologizing to Kendrick Lamar

J. Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” reversal isn't the first time Kendrick has been the recipient of apologetic remarks and/or expressions of regret.

Apr 08, 2024
A performer in a blue outfit sings into a microphone with a vibrant floral backdrop on stage
Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/Billboard
A performer in a blue outfit sings into a microphone with a vibrant floral backdrop on stage
Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/Billboard

With the memes-generating conversation regarding J. Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” and subsequent backpedaling likely set to continue for the foreseeable future, now’s a good time to look back on previous instances of Kendrick Lamar-focused regret.

While it remains to be seen what will, or won't, come of the post-"Like That" landscape now that Cole has essentially rescinded his response, fans can perhaps get a sense of what the future may hold by digging deep into the crates of the past.

Below, we do exactly that, starting with a series of events set into motion by Kendrick's surprise appearance on Metro Boomin and Future's We Don't Trust You, the sequel to which is set for release on April 12.

J. Cole

Music artist on stage wearing a &quot;Dreamers&quot; jersey and black pants, holding a microphone, with stage lights in the background
Image via Getty/Astrida Valigorsky / WireImage

Unsurprisingly, the 2024 edition of Cole's Dreamville Festival in North Carolina indeed brought with it more from Cole on matters of Kendrick, albeit not in the way most were expecting.

As touched on above, Cole himself used descriptors like "lame" and "terrible" when reflecting on his "7 Minute Drill" diss, which he suggested may end up being removed from streaming services. (Notably, the larger project is titled Might Delete Later, perhaps prophetically).

"Y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct?" Cole told the Dreamville crowd. "As do I. So I just wanna come up here and publicly be like bruh, that was the lamest goofiest shit, and I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly, and I pray that God will line me back up on my purpose and on my path. I pray that my n***a really didn't feel no way and if he did, my n***a, I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I'mma take that shit on the chin, boy. Do what you do. All good. It's love.”

Jay Electronica 

Rapper in a white tee performing with a mic, surrounded by an attentive crowd
Image via Getty/Johnny Nunez / WireImage

In February 2016, Jay Electronica dissed Kendrick during a livestream, referring to him as his “son” and his “baby.” 50 Cent, notably, also got caught up in Jay’s remarks, which were later expanded into song form. By April of that year, however, Jay had asked for forgiveness forpast transgressions.”

Lupe Fiasco

Music artist performing on stage with microphone, wearing casual attire and sunglasses
Image via Getty/Theo Wargo

In January 2018, Lupe Fiasco argued that Kendrick shouldn't be considered a "top tier lyricist." A few months later, he walked back that assessment somewhat, saying in an Instagram video that he was sorry for "engaging and talking about" other artist's careers. Worth noting is that Lupe found himself the subject of similar headlines two years later.

Macklemore 

Singer on stage wearing a leopard print jacket, holding a microphone, performing at a concert
Image via Getty/Mat Hayward

Where were you on the night of Jan. 26, 2014? I'm talking, of course, about the evening Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop"-featuring The Heist won Best Rap Album at the Grammys. Also nominated in the category that year were Ye's Yeezus, Drake's Nothing Was the Same, Jay-Z's Magna Carta... Holy Grail, and Kendrick's good kid, m.A.A.d city. Infamously, Macklemore subsequently made his private text apology to Kendrick a public one, thus setting off a decade's worth of commentary.

Big Sean

Music artist performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a sports jacket and a cap
Image via Getty/Scott Dudelson

Although not necessarily an apology, Big Sean and Kendrick were said to have buried the hatchet. Not unlike "Like That," Kendrick's verse on Big Sean's much-discussed track "Control" became a swift scene-stealer upon its release in 2013. In the years since, much speculation from fans and perceived subliminals from Sean have kept "Control" in the conversation. In 2015, for example, Sean told Complex that he felt there was "a lot of negativity" on the song. By 2020, Sean said he and Kendrick had been able to achieve "a good reconciliation." On that year's Detroit 2 track "Deep Reverence," Sean rapped about reaching out to Kendrick after Nipsey Hussle's murder.

Kendrick LamarLupe FiascoJ. ColeJay ElectronicaMacklemoreBig SeanLyricsRap LyricsDiss

Latest in Music