A History of Rappers Apologizing to Kendrick Lamar

With the memes-generating conversation regarding J. Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” and subsequent backpedaling likely set to continue for the foreseeable future, now’s a good time to look back on previous instances of Kendrick Lamar-focused regret.
While it remains to be seen what will, or won't, come of the post-"Like That" landscape now that Cole has essentially rescinded his response, fans can perhaps get a sense of what the future may hold by digging deep into the crates of the past.
Below, we do exactly that, starting with a series of events set into motion by Kendrick's surprise appearance on Metro Boomin and Future's We Don't Trust You, the sequel to which is set for release on April 12.
J. Cole
Unsurprisingly, the 2024 edition of Cole's Dreamville Festival in North Carolina indeed brought with it more from Cole on matters of Kendrick, albeit not in the way most were expecting.
As touched on above, Cole himself used descriptors like "lame" and "terrible" when reflecting on his "7 Minute Drill" diss, which he suggested may end up being removed from streaming services. (Notably, the larger project is titled Might Delete Later, perhaps prophetically).
"Y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct?" Cole told the Dreamville crowd. "As do I. So I just wanna come up here and publicly be like bruh, that was the lamest goofiest shit, and I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly, and I pray that God will line me back up on my purpose and on my path. I pray that my n***a really didn't feel no way and if he did, my n***a, I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I'mma take that shit on the chin, boy. Do what you do. All good. It's love.”
Jay Electronica
In February 2016, Jay Electronica dissed Kendrick during a livestream, referring to him as his “son” and his “baby.” 50 Cent, notably, also got caught up in Jay’s remarks, which were later expanded into song form. By April of that year, however, Jay had asked for forgiveness for “past transgressions.”
Lupe Fiasco
In January 2018, Lupe Fiasco argued that Kendrick shouldn't be considered a "top tier lyricist." A few months later, he walked back that assessment somewhat, saying in an Instagram video that he was sorry for "engaging and talking about" other artist's careers. Worth noting is that Lupe found himself the subject of similar headlines two years later.
Macklemore
Where were you on the night of Jan. 26, 2014? I'm talking, of course, about the evening Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop"-featuring The Heist won Best Rap Album at the Grammys. Also nominated in the category that year were Ye's Yeezus, Drake's Nothing Was the Same, Jay-Z's Magna Carta... Holy Grail, and Kendrick's good kid, m.A.A.d city. Infamously, Macklemore subsequently made his private text apology to Kendrick a public one, thus setting off a decade's worth of commentary.
Big Sean
Although not necessarily an apology, Big Sean and Kendrick were said to have buried the hatchet. Not unlike "Like That," Kendrick's verse on Big Sean's much-discussed track "Control" became a swift scene-stealer upon its release in 2013. In the years since, much speculation from fans and perceived subliminals from Sean have kept "Control" in the conversation. In 2015, for example, Sean told Complex that he felt there was "a lot of negativity" on the song. By 2020, Sean said he and Kendrick had been able to achieve "a good reconciliation." On that year's Detroit 2 track "Deep Reverence," Sean rapped about reaching out to Kendrick after Nipsey Hussle's murder.