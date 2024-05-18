50 Cent Celebrates Final Lap Tour Crossing $100 Million: 'You Can Do It Too'

50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour has hit a huge milestone and placed him in a rare category.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the G-Unit mogul earned over $100 million thanks to his worldwide The Final Lap Tour. The 2023 tour grossed $103.6 million, with 1.05 million tickets sold across 83 shows in North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. The most lucrative stop on the tour was in London at the O2 Arena, which brought in a combined $4.4 million across two dates.

50 became only the second rapper to hit those numbers, with the first being Drake, who did it twice with his 2023-2024 It's All A Blur Tour and 2018's Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. Throughout his career, 50 grossed $150.3 million and sold 2.5 million tickets, which placed him at No. 8 on Billboard's list of highest-grossing rap acts.

To celebrate, 50 hopped on his Instagram page and shared a post of Billboard's article highlighting the numbers from the tour while writing, "You up next you can do it too, let's work , GLG🚦GreenLightGang @thefinallaptour @humorharmonyshreveport @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."