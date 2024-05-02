Shaq and Kenny Smith Laugh at TNT Intro Using Kendrick’s "Euphoria" Diss: 'We in the Middle of the Rap Beef'

Those tuned in for NBA on TNT’s American Express Halftime Report on Wednesday got a little taste of Kendrick Lamar's Drake-dissing "euphoria" track.
As seen in the resulting clip, Ernie Johnson's introductory remarks are indeed soundtracked by the surprise-dropped diss, which has thus far completely dominated news coverage on Complex and beyond since its arrival.
Kenny Smith acknowledged the choice of song, asking aloud to no one in particular why they were "putting us in the middle of the rap beef." Shaquille O’Neal also noted the track, while co-host Charles Barkley did not. Shaq and Kenny, meanwhile, both had a laugh about the swiftly socialed bit.
"We in the middle of the rap beef, man," Smith added. "Come on, man. We gon’ play one side, you gotta play the other now."
See the moment in question below and/or above. Up to you.
"Euphoria" arrived on an otherwise quiet, altogether mundane Tuesday and ensured the 2024 rap war is set to continue for the foreseeable future. Across six minutes, Kendrick gave fans and critics alike much to dissect, though the track's playfully self-interrupted closing moments (which cleverly borrowed a flow and melody from a College Dropout era Ye cut) suggest he's holding back a bit—for now, at least.
In the meantime, fans have taken up a number of post-"euphoria" pastimes including (but not limited to) inundating a Toronto restaurant with five-star reviews after a seemingly out-of-nowhere namedrop from Kendrick.
As for Drake's next move, that remains to be seen.