Shaq and Kenny Smith Laugh at TNT Intro Using Kendrick’s "Euphoria" Diss: 'We in the Middle of the Rap Beef'

Those tuned in for NBA on TNT’s American Express Halftime Report on Wednesday got a little taste of Kendrick Lamar's Drake-dissing "euphoria" track.

As seen in the resulting clip, Ernie Johnson's introductory remarks are indeed soundtracked by the surprise-dropped diss, which has thus far completely dominated news coverage on Complex and beyond since its arrival.

Kenny Smith acknowledged the choice of song, asking aloud to no one in particular why they were "putting us in the middle of the rap beef." Shaquille O’Neal also noted the track, while co-host Charles Barkley did not. Shaq and Kenny, meanwhile, both had a laugh about the swiftly socialed bit.

"We in the middle of the rap beef, man," Smith added. "Come on, man. We gon’ play one side, you gotta play the other now."

See the moment in question below and/or above. Up to you.