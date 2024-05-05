Breaking Down All of the Ways Kendrick Lamar Attacked Drake on “Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar has dropped his (checks notes) fourth Drake diss track in the last six days with “Not Like Us.”

Produced by DJ Mustard and Sounwave, Dot goes full west coast and makes a diss song that can be ( and already has been ) bumped in the club. Kendrick retreads some topics that he’s already covered, accusing Drake and his OVO crew of being pedophiles and pointing out that the rapper has a substance abuse problem, but he also adds new jabs about how The Boy collaborates with artists from Atlanta to give himself credibility, among other things. He also makes references to Drake’s diss “Family Matters,” which implies that he likely made the track (or at least finished it) this weekend.



This has been one of the most chaotic weeks in rap history. With another diss track to dive through, follow us down the rabbit hole as we break down all of the different ways Kendrick attacked Drake on “Not Like Us.”

