Euphoria

*Euphoria* is an HBO teen drama created by Sam Levinson that premiered in 2019 and was founded in 2019, focusing on the raw and complex realities of adolescence such as identity crises, trauma, and addiction. The show is notable for its bold visual storytelling, an eclectic soundtrack that blends hip-hop, pop, and electronic music, and Zendaya’s Emmy-winning performance as Rue, which has become emblematic of Gen Z’s struggles. It tackles mental health, sexuality, and the impact of social media with unflinching honesty. Its cultural relevance comes from how it resonates with young audiences navigating similar challenges, sparking conversations around vulnerability and self-expression. Fans return for the show’s distinctive mix of gritty realism and avant-garde fashion, which has influenced streetwear and beauty trends, making *Euphoria* a defining voice in modern Hollywood and youth culture.

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Sam Levinson in a black suit stands in front of a "Euphoria" backdrop with the HBO logo.
Pop Culture

Sam Levinson Defends 'Euphoria' OnlyFans Storyline: 'It Hollows Out the Individual'

The 'Euphoria' creator says the series intentionally questioned the long-term effects of OnlyFans culture.

Mark Elibert27 days ago
Martha Kelly as Laurie on HBO's 'Euphoria'
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Star Martha Kelly Explains Why She Thinks Rue's Funeral Wasn't Shown

'The most painful part of grief begins after the funeral is over.'

Alex Gonzalez43 days ago
Sharon Stone Tells Keke Palmer That 'Euphoria' Should Be Shown in High Schools
Pop Culture

Sharon Stone Tells Keke Palmer That 'Euphoria' Should Be Shown in Every High School

Stone calls the HBO drama 'the greatest show on television' and says its raw look at sex, drugs and teen life should reach classrooms and parents.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Angus Cloud in an orange suit poses at an event for HBO's "Euphoria."
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud’s Mom Moved by ‘Massive Public Outpouring’ Honoring Her Son Following ‘Euphoria’ Finale

Cloud, who died in July 2023 of an accidental overdose, was honored in the series finale of 'Euphoria.'

Alex Ocho44 days ago
Bradley Cooper Compares Zendaya's Acting to a Mix of Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Says Zendaya Is ‘Elizabeth Taylor Meets Marlon Brando’ After 'Euphoria' Finale

Inside Bradley Cooper’s emotional reaction to Euphoria’s finale, Zendaya’s raw performance, and why he says the show is a brutal truth about addiction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
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A woman with long dark hair and a neutral expression stands in front of a yellow and orange background, wearing a strapless outfit.
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Star Alexa Demie Says She’s Content Not Being Very Famous: ‘I Like My Life Like This’

The actress also confirmed she’s not retiring anytime soon.

Jade Gomez47 days ago
Sam Levinson and Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Sam Levinson on Sydney Sweeney's Nudity in ‘Euphoria’: 'There's a Lot of Trust That We Have'

Levinson praised Sweeney for being a “totally fearless” and “wonderfully professional” actress.

tara mahadevan47 days ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Shares How Zendaya Inspired Zero-Proof BERO Line Following Devastating 'Euphoria' Finale

The latest collection of BERO drinks arrives after a major death on HBO's hit series, 'Euphoria.'

Alex Gonzalez48 days ago
Drake, Sam Levinson, and Zendaya posing together. Drake is in a checkered suit, Sam in a dark coat, and Zendaya in a white dress.
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson Explains Drake’s Role as Executive Producer on Show

Levinson said that Drake served as a "champion" for the HBO series early on.

Joe Price48 days ago
Zendaya in a black dress at an event, and Sam Levinson in a black suit at an HBO "Euphoria" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Show's Swan Song, Sam Levinson and HBO Confirm

The latest episode, now confirmed as the series finale, gave fans a movie-length goodbye.

Trace William Cowen48 days ago
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Alexa Demie with dark hair in a striped dress poses against a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Alexa Demie Sets the Record Straight on Retirement Rumors: ‘What Happened to My Ability to Choose?'

The 'Euphoria' actress also looked back on her early career frustrations.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
Breckie Hill has caught the attention of Sydney Sweeney.
Pop Culture

Breckie Hill's Euphoria Cassie Cosplay Got Sydney Sweeney's Attention — Here's What Happened

Breckie Hill's Euphoria Cassie cosplay outfit has caught the attention of Sydney Sweeney.

Maggie Ekberg52 days ago
'Euphoria' Star Natasha Lyonne Has a Very NSFW Cannes Look
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Star Natasha Lyonne Goes Sheer in Daring Cannes Minidress

Inside the sheer minidress, vintage Hollywood styling, and subtle ‘free the nipple’ moment behind Natasha Lyonne’s latest Cannes look.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
Scooter Braun, in a green cap, and Sydney Sweeney, with long blonde hair and sunglasses, exit a building.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Goes All in on Scooter Braun With Romantic, Minute-Long Video Montage

The actress posted the clip on Instagram Stories Tuesday night, two weeks after they attended Stagecoach together.

Mark Elibert67 days ago
Sam Levinson speaks during the "Euphoria" panel at The Hollywood Reporter Directors In Focus May 2026 held at DGA Theater on May 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Sam Levinson Says Miniatures Took a Year to Build in ‘Euphoria’ Scene Showing a Giant Sydney Sweeney

The miniatures depicted Los Angeles in recent 'Euphoria' episode 'This Little Piggy.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams67 days ago
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Danielle Bregoli
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie Just Gave Bhad Bhabie the 'Coolest' Shoutout on 'Euphoria'

'Never in a million years did I think Euphoria would name drop me,' Bhad Bhabie said of the Season 3 scene that caught her off guard.

Maggie Ekberg68 days ago

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