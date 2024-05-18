New music from Lupe Fiasco is on the way.

The rapper announced that his ninth studio album, Samurai, will arrive on June 28th under his 1st & 15th label. He simultaneously released the work's titular track on Friday.

“The word ‘samurai’ means to serve,” said Lupe in a press release. “My relationship to that word has always meant that you need to be at the service of other people, either in the overall community, or in this instance, the rap community at large that I’ve been a part of for years."

The album consists of eight tracks, produced entirely by his long-time collaborator Soundtrakk, the press release also notes. Samurai marks the duo's second full album collaboration after 2022’s Drill Music in Zion and their first studio session with manager Charles “Chill” Patton since his release from prison last year. The project marks the first time the three creatives have been in the studio together since Lupe’s The Cool album in 2007.