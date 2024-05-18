Slim Thug Apologizes to Cassie After Diddy Assault Video Surfaces: 'I Can't Stand Behind This'

Thug's apology comes months after he claimed Cassie filed her lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and domestic abuse for financial gain. In his own words, Thug claimed victims should not wait years to make allegations public.

"They're coming back and getting Bill Cosby, coming back and getting Puff — I don't believe in that, man," he said on Instagram. "When shit go down, speak on that shit right there or it should be null and void. You shouldn't be able to do shit unless you let the people know what happened immediately. There should be a time limit on that shit."

He added, "What happened was […], you were fucking with a billionaire with all this bread all this time, and then you went and followed your heart to fucking with a trainer. That apartment got small, that lifestyle fell off, now it's struggle time, the love wearing off and now you trying to come up with ways to figure out how to get paid […] Quit trying to expose people for money."

He returned with another video where he appeared to apologize to Cassie for not agreeing with her decision. "That was my personal opinion. I'm sorry we don't agree on everything…I don't hate Cassie, I didn't even know Cassie was Black," he said.