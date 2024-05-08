Seth Rogen Gives His Take on Drake and Kendrick, Says Fellow Canadian 'Lost the Rap Battle'

Seth Rogen has stepped into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar assessment arena, and it does indeed sound like he believes his fellow Canadian was decidedly not the victor in the artists’ meticulously covered back-and-forth.

Amid this month’s Netflix Is a Joke proceedings, which also saw Rogen lighting a giant bong in front of the crowd, the Dumb Money actor noted that "things are good" for rap fans at the moment. From there, Rogen launched into a recap, of sorts, of the events of the past few months. While things "started slow" and encompassed some "pretty tame" digs, Rogen said, the tone of the beef shifted as it went on.

"It did not stop there," Rogen told the audience, as seen in clips making the rounds on Wednesday. "After that, things got pretty mean. Kendrick, he was like, after 'you don’t dress good,' he came back and he said to Drake, 'You’re a bad father and you should be a registered sex offender.' … You can see Drake was not expecting that either. That changed the tone of the whole conversation pretty dramatically."

As Rogen pointed out, the 6 God was arguably "caught off guard" by certain elements of the ensuing disses, which he says resulted in a more "defensive" perspective from the For All the Dogs artist.