Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" Drake Diss Is Getting Remixed by Everyone: Merengue, Jersey Club, and More

Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" diss beat directed at Drake has gone viral on TikTok and everyone is getting in on the fun by remixing it.
The producer responsible for the beat behind the track that kicked off the war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, "Like That," decided to join the sparring rappers by dropping his own sort of diss track with "BBL Drizzy" last week. The track samples comedian King Willonius' AI-generated parody song of the same name, which Metro acknowledged in a tweet.
When the 30-year-old producer shared the beat on SoundCloud, he also made a proposal. "Best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway," he tweeted, later adding that the winner will also get $10,000 and a runner-up will get a beat. The song, which references Rick Ross' nickname for the Toronto rapper, alludes to the allegation Drake got cosmetic surgery on his abs.
Following the release of the beat, it's been blowing up on TikTok and other social media platforms thanks to its catchy nature and the litany of remixes coming through. We've got everything from rapped verses on the beat, to someone adding a saxophone solo to the instrumental. Check out some of the best examples below.
This merengue remix:
In a sign that "BBL Drizzy" has truly gone global, a merengue version of the beat has been floating around. This version also incorporates Kendrick's "OV-HO" chant from the end of "Not Like Us," his most recent contribution to the beef.
My Favorite Color's response to Drake's "The Heart Part 6"
Artist and content creator My Favorite Color has shared a freestyle over the beat that directly responds to Drake's most recent contribution to the beef, "The Heart Part 6." He suggests that Drizzy isn't welcome in Los Angeles anymore and that he didn't understand the lyrics on Kendrick's Mr. Morale. He also uses the track to take a shot at Lil Yachty, too, because why not?
Reimagining "BBL Drizzy" in different regional rap sounds
TikTok creator June Jissle brought a unique spin to the trend to reimagining the beat in different regional rap sounds from the '90s, including Memphis, NYC, and New Orleans.
How about some sax
Musician Kobie Dozier delivered an impressive saxophone solo atop the beat in his contribution to the #BBLDRIZZYbeatgiveaway challenge.
RXK Nephew thinks the beef is fake but he still hopped on the beat
Rochester rapper RXK Nephew, who is responsible for the funniest Kanye West diss of all time, decided to get involved with a track he titled "What does BBL even mean." He opens the track by suggesting he doesn't even like the beat and questions if Drake and Kendrick are even in the streets when they're as rich and famous as they are.
"BBL Drizzy" stadium rock edition
The beef is truly crossing genres at this point, as TikTok creator @lucasss_i took on the challenge by delivering a stadium rock-sized solo on top of the beat.
This remix adds Megan Thee Stallion's most recent "Megan Monday" freestyle to the beat
Megan Thee Stallion has her own issues with Drake, who publicly called for the freeing of Tory Lanez, and now she's been brought into all the chaos surrounding the "BBL Drizzy" beat thanks to this mash-up with her freestyle over Gucci Mane's "I Think I Love Her."
The popularity of the beat cannot be stopped
Once something goes viral, it's kind of hard to stop it from spreading any further. It's out of Drake's hands now. Metro clearly knows what he has wrought by unleashing the beat on the world, and it's only a matter of time before we see who comes out on top and walks away with a beat from one of the most popular producers in the world.