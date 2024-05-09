Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" Drake Diss Is Getting Remixed by Everyone: Merengue, Jersey Club, and More

Metro's response to "shut your ho ass up and make some drums" has gone viral on TikTok.

May 09, 2024
Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" diss beat directed at Drake has gone viral on TikTok and everyone is getting in on the fun by remixing it.

The producer responsible for the beat behind the track that kicked off the war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, "Like That," decided to join the sparring rappers by dropping his own sort of diss track with "BBL Drizzy" last week. The track samples comedian King Willonius' AI-generated parody song of the same name, which Metro acknowledged in a tweet.

When the 30-year-old producer shared the beat on SoundCloud, he also made a proposal. "Best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway," he tweeted, later adding that the winner will also get $10,000 and a runner-up will get a beat. The song, which references Rick Ross' nickname for the Toronto rapper, alludes to the allegation Drake got cosmetic surgery on his abs.

Following the release of the beat, it's been blowing up on TikTok and other social media platforms thanks to its catchy nature and the litany of remixes coming through. We've got everything from rapped verses on the beat, to someone adding a saxophone solo to the instrumental. Check out some of the best examples below.

This merengue remix:

In a sign that "BBL Drizzy" has truly gone global, a merengue version of the beat has been floating around. This version also incorporates Kendrick's "OV-HO" chant from the end of "Not Like Us," his most recent contribution to the beef.

Yeah Drake lost they dissing his ass to a merengue beat 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wSizNjbo2P

— Leetah⁷ (@ZonZunNanaNu) May 8, 2024
Twitter: @ZonZunNanaNu

My Favorite Color's response to Drake's "The Heart Part 6"

Artist and content creator My Favorite Color has shared a freestyle over the beat that directly responds to Drake's most recent contribution to the beef, "The Heart Part 6." He suggests that Drizzy isn't welcome in Los Angeles anymore and that he didn't understand the lyrics on Kendrick's Mr. Morale. He also uses the track to take a shot at Lil Yachty, too, because why not?

I’ve been waiting for this day my entire life #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/wbUxXSGIGD pic.twitter.com/R4oyvxJrqp

— My Favorite Color ™ (@MyFavoriteCoIor) May 8, 2024
Twitter: @MyFavoriteCoIor

Reimagining "BBL Drizzy" in different regional rap sounds

TikTok creator June Jissle brought a unique spin to the trend to reimagining the beat in different regional rap sounds from the '90s, including Memphis, NYC, and New Orleans.

Someone said #BBLDRIZZY is harder than Drake disses 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DuSp3yfSuj

— June Jissle (@Junejissle) May 8, 2024
Twitter: @Junejissle

How about some sax

Musician Kobie Dozier delivered an impressive saxophone solo atop the beat in his contribution to the #BBLDRIZZYbeatgiveaway challenge.

BBL DRIZZY DISS ON SAX 🎷 @MetroBoomin #BBLDRIZZYbeatgivaway #BBLDRIZZY pic.twitter.com/sWNqXQk2Y2

— Kobie (@kdbreezey) May 8, 2024
Twitter: @kdbreezey

RXK Nephew thinks the beef is fake but he still hopped on the beat

Rochester rapper RXK Nephew, who is responsible for the funniest Kanye West diss of all time, decided to get involved with a track he titled "What does BBL even mean." He opens the track by suggesting he doesn't even like the beat and questions if Drake and Kendrick are even in the streets when they're as rich and famous as they are.

Twitter: @NEPHEWRXK

"BBL Drizzy" stadium rock edition

The beef is truly crossing genres at this point, as TikTok creator @lucasss_i took on the challenge by delivering a stadium rock-sized solo on top of the beat.

Nah okes, Drake is getting cooked 😭

The beef has crossed genres 😭😭😭what is this even called, a distrumental solo 😭???

BBL Drizzy is uniting the world😭 pic.twitter.com/HHKiVPfYxN

— Gustavo. (@LordVizo__) May 6, 2024
Twitter: @LordVizo__

This remix adds Megan Thee Stallion's most recent "Megan Monday" freestyle to the beat

Megan Thee Stallion has her own issues with Drake, who publicly called for the freeing of Tory Lanez, and now she's been brought into all the chaos surrounding the "BBL Drizzy" beat thanks to this mash-up with her freestyle over Gucci Mane's "I Think I Love Her."

why someone put the new Megan Monday over that bbl drizzy beat😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HwsNcRB6LP

— Venus Pink⭐️Star (@thejordansphere) May 7, 2024
Twitter: @thejordansphere

The popularity of the beat cannot be stopped

Once something goes viral, it's kind of hard to stop it from spreading any further. It's out of Drake's hands now. Metro clearly knows what he has wrought by unleashing the beat on the world, and it's only a matter of time before we see who comes out on top and walks away with a beat from one of the most popular producers in the world.

Made an edit of some of my favorite BBL Drizzy tiktoks. Humanity is beautiful. This is hating elevated to high communal art. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7rGXxWAWmj

— 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 🎾💦 (@EmmaTolkin) May 8, 2024
Twitter: @EmmaTolkin

So far I’ve heard BBL DRIZZY, meringue, edition, Afrobeats edition, Memphis edition, New York edition, Jersey club beats edition. Also, Japan came through they have their own Bbl Drizzy as well. I have never, in all my days heard of being dissed by a producer with the beat.…

— JEWELer💎✨ (@MotorCityVIXEN) May 9, 2024
Twitter: @MotorCityVIXEN
