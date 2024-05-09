Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" Drake Diss Is Getting Remixed by Everyone: Merengue, Jersey Club, and More

Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" diss beat directed at Drake has gone viral on TikTok and everyone is getting in on the fun by remixing it.

The producer responsible for the beat behind the track that kicked off the war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, "Like That," decided to join the sparring rappers by dropping his own sort of diss track with "BBL Drizzy" last week. The track samples comedian King Willonius' AI-generated parody song of the same name, which Metro acknowledged in a tweet.

When the 30-year-old producer shared the beat on SoundCloud, he also made a proposal. "Best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway," he tweeted, later adding that the winner will also get $10,000 and a runner-up will get a beat. The song, which references Rick Ross' nickname for the Toronto rapper, alludes to the allegation Drake got cosmetic surgery on his abs.

Following the release of the beat, it's been blowing up on TikTok and other social media platforms thanks to its catchy nature and the litany of remixes coming through. We've got everything from rapped verses on the beat, to someone adding a saxophone solo to the instrumental. Check out some of the best examples below.

This merengue remix:

In a sign that "BBL Drizzy" has truly gone global, a merengue version of the beat has been floating around. This version also incorporates Kendrick's "OV-HO" chant from the end of "Not Like Us," his most recent contribution to the beef.