Here Are the Lyrics to Kendrick's New Drake Diss

Below, get a look at the lyrics. To be clear, official lyrics for the track have not been released by Kendrick, at least not as of this writing.

Them super powers gettin' neutralized, I can only watch in silence

The famous actor we once knew is lookin' paranoid, and now spiralin'

You movin' just like a degenerate, heavy antic, it's feelin' distasteful

Why calculate you, not as calculated, I can even predict your angles

Fabricated stories on the family front, 'cause you heard Mr. Morale

A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now

You're not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted

Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but FUBU nеver had been your collection

How I make music that electrify 'em, you make music that pacify 'em

I can double down on that line, but spare you this time, that's random acts of kindness

Know you a master manipulator, an habitual liar too

But don't tell no lie 'bout me and I won't tell truths 'bout you

Yeah, I'm out the way, yeah, I'm low, okay

Yeah, the island right here's remote, okay

I ain't thinkin' about no reaper

N***a, I'm reapin' what I sow, okay?

Got a Benjamin and a Jackson all in my house, like I'm Joe, okay

Hellcat, made his homeboys and them type sell they souls, okay

Everybody wanna be demon 'til they get chipped by your throwaway

And I might do a show a day, once a lame, always a lame

Oh, you thought the money, the power, or fame would make you go away?

Have you ever played? Have you ever? Okay, n***a, let's play

Have you ever walked your enemy down like with a poker face?

Have you ever paid five-hundred thou' like to an open case?

Well, I have, and I failed at both, but I came out straight

I hate when a rapper talk about guns, then somebody die

They turn into nuns, then hop online, like "pray for my city"

He fakin' for likes and digital hugs

His daddy a killer, he wanna be junior, they must've forgot the shit that they done

Dementia must run in his family, but let it get shaky

I park your son

The very first time I shot me a drac', the homie had told me that "Aim it this way"

I didn't point down enough, today I show you I learn from those mistakes

Somebody had told me that you got a ring, on God, I'm ready to double the wage

I rather do that, than let a Canadian n***a make Pac turn in his grave

Cutthroat business, you got shit twisted

What is it? The braids?

I hurt your feelings? You don't wanna work with me no more? Okay

There's three GOATs left, and I see two of them kissin' and huggin' on stage

I love him to death, and in eight bars, I'll explain that phrase

It's nothin' nobody can tell me

I don't wanna talk on no celly

You know I got language barriers

There's no accent you can sell me

Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I'm a selfish n***a

The crown is heavy

I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly

I don't like you poppin' shit at Pharrell, for him, I inherit the beef

Yeah, fuck all that pushin' P, let me see you push a T

You better off spinnin' again on him, you think about pushin' me?

He's Terrence Thornton, I'm Terence Crawford, yeah, I'm whoopin' feet

We ain't gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way

I know some shit about n***as that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint

This ain't been 'bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest

It's always been about love and hate, now let me say I'm the biggest hater

I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk

I hate the way that you dress

I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct

We hate the bitches you fuck, 'cause they confuse themselves with real women

And notice, I said we, it's not just me, I'm what the culture feelin'

How many more fairytale stories 'bout your life 'til we had enough?

How many more Black features 'til you finally feel that you Black enough?

I like Drake with the melodies, I don't like Drake when he act tough

You gon' make a n***a bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin'

Yeah, my first one like my last one, it's a classic, you don't have one

Let your core audience stomach that

Didn't tell 'em where you get your abs from

V12, it's a fast one, bow-bow-bow, last one

Headshot for the year, you better walk around like Daft Punk

Remember

Ayy, Top Dawg, who the fuck they think they playin' with?

Extortion my middle name as soon as you jump off of that plane bitch

I'm allergic to the lame shit, only you like being famous

Yachty can't give you no swag neither, I don't give a fuck about who you hang with

I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk

I hate the way that you dress

Surprised you wanted that feature request

You know that we got some shit to address

I even hate when you say the word "n***a", but that's just me, I guess

Some shit just cringeworthy, it ain't even gotta be deep I guess

Still love when you see success, everything with me is blessed

Keep makin' me dance, wavin' my hand and it won't be no threat

I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man? 'Cause I ain't seen him yet

Matter of fact, I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him? Bet

When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad bitches

I believe you don't like women, that's real competition, you might pop ass with 'em

Let's speak on percentage, show me your splits

I make sure I double back with you

You was signed to a n***a that's signed to a n***a that said he was signed to that n***a

Try cease and desist on the "Like That" record

Hoe, what? You ain't like that record?

"Back To Back," I like that record

I'mma get back to that for the record

Why would I call around tryna get dirt on n***as?

Y'all think all of my life is rap?

That's ho shit, I got a son to raise, but I can see you don't know nothin' 'bout that

Wakin' them up, know nothin' 'bout that

And tell 'em to pray, know nothin' 'bout that

And givin' 'em tools to walk through life like day by day, know nothin' 'bout that

Teachin' them morals, integrity, discipline, listen man, you don't know nothin' 'bout that

Speakin' the truth and consider what God's considerin', you don't know nothin' 'bout that

Ain't 20-v-one, it's one-v-20 if I gotta smack n***as that write with you

Yeah, bring 'em out too, I clean 'em out too

Tell BEAM that he better stay right with you

Am I battlin' ghost or A.I.? N***a feelin' like Joel Osteen

Funny, he was in a film called A.I.

And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him

I'mma blick n***as, all in they coffin

Yeah, OVO n***as is dick riders

Tell 'em run to America to imitate heritage, they can't imitate this violence

What I learn, these n***as don't like the West Coast

And I'm fine with it, I push the line with it

Pick a n***a off one at a time with it

We can be on a three-hour time difference

Don't speak on the family, crodie

It can get deep in the family, crodie

Talk about me and my family, crodie?

Someone go bleed in your family, crodie

I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blamy, crodie

Tell me you're cheesin', fam

We can do this right now on the camera, crodie

Ayy, fuck y'all n***as, I don't trust y'all n***as

I wave one finger and dump y'all n***as, like mmmm

Field goal punt y'all n***as, stay punk y'all n***as, nobody never took my food

Whoever that's fuckin' with him, fuck you n***as, and fuck the industry too

If you takin' it there, I'm takin' it further

Psst, that's somethin' you don't wanna do

We don't wanna hear you say "n***a" no more

We don't wanna hear you say "n***a" no more

Stop.