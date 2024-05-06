RDC World Is Releasing the Funniest Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Skits Around

Comedian Mark Phillips and his collective RDC World are having another viral moment thanks to their hilarious sketches on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing beef.

Phillips' RDC World, which has received co-signs from major stars including LeBron James and Jordan Peele, has received millions of views across various social and video platforms since it first launched over a decade again, garnering over 6.8 million subscribers on YouTube alone. The collective, which also includes co-founder Affiong Harris, has built a steady audience thanks to their sketches on everything from anime and the NBA, to gaming and hip-hop. But they've been on fire recently, in particular, with their content focusing on the great rap war of 2024.

They kicked things off in March after Kendrick's explosive verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," in which he responded to Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter." Titled "How J Cole fans were when they heard the Kendrick diss on Metro album," Phillips hilariously portrayed a fan in denial over Cole and Kendrick beefing. "It's Mr. Morale, bro, he got morals and shit, that n***a doing that shit for real, bro," he opens the sketch.