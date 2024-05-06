RDC World Is Releasing the Funniest Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Skits Around

Comedian Mark Phillips and his collective RDC World are having another viral moment thanks to their hilarious sketches on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing beef.
Phillips' RDC World, which has received co-signs from major stars including LeBron James and Jordan Peele, has received millions of views across various social and video platforms since it first launched over a decade again, garnering over 6.8 million subscribers on YouTube alone. The collective, which also includes co-founder Affiong Harris, has built a steady audience thanks to their sketches on everything from anime and the NBA, to gaming and hip-hop. But they've been on fire recently, in particular, with their content focusing on the great rap war of 2024.
They kicked things off in March after Kendrick's explosive verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," in which he responded to Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter." Titled "How J Cole fans were when they heard the Kendrick diss on Metro album," Phillips hilariously portrayed a fan in denial over Cole and Kendrick beefing. "It's Mr. Morale, bro, he got morals and shit, that n***a doing that shit for real, bro," he opens the sketch.
They haven't let up ever since, producing a fantastic sketch last month that offered a look at how Future and Metro would respond to Drake's "Like That" response "Push Ups." It features a litany of impersonations of artists currently involved in, or looking to get involved in the beef. It even features Rick Ross bursting in the room to announce that he's already recorded his own response.
Other sketches have included one joking about how Drake, and his ghostwriters, felt after hearing K Dot's "Euphoria."
Most recently, as seen at the top of the post, they produced a sketch that depicts the chaos of Friday, May 3 when Kendrick dropped another diss track less than an hour after Drake released "Family Matters." Funnily enough, they even predicted that Kendrick was ready to release another one the following day, which he did with the incendiary "Not Like Us."
In an interview with GQ last month, Phillips shared that he's currently working on a script with Jordan Peele and his Monkey Paw production studio. At one point, RDC World was working on an anime series titled Dark Lights with Issa Rae's production company Hoorae, but Warner Media later dropped the series. He said he's currently shopping the project around to other studios, but they've already independently produced a Dark Lights manga through RDC Universe.
Check out some of the hilarious sketches from RDC World above.